Arete opens Asia Pacific facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Arete, an incident response and cybersecurity provider, has inaugurated its new Asia Pacific facility in city, designed to provide non-stop support to global clients in transforming how they prepare for, respond to, and prevent cybercrime.

Arete has been supporting regional and global customers with its team in the city since 2019. The launch of the new facility will better equip its team to provide round-the-clock support with advanced tools that help secure businesses against the ever-evolving threat landscape.

"Clients care about how quickly and fully they can recover from a cyber breach. Our investment in the new Centre of Excellence is designed to deliver leading cyber support for our global clients," says Arete's APAC President Raj Sivaraju. "In addition, the centralisation of support will allow us to create an environment where our team can enhance their skills and deliver custom experiences and workshops that assist organisations in meeting their security goals," he adds.

Arete's continued investment in operations, team resources, and sales, allows Arete to provide clients with processes, operations, and on-the-ground support across the Asia Pacific Region.

The new facility includes numerous cutting-edge features, including state-of-the-art security and CCTV surveillance, IoT integrated building management, visitors' parking and management systems, and destination control elevators. It also provides amenities and benefits for employees including a waiting lounge, ATMs, café, food court, health club, and creche.