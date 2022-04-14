Art of Dum: Delectable dishes to mesmerise foodies in Hyd now

Foodlink was founded in 2003 by Sanjay Vazirani with the objective of driving excellence in the Indian Food and Beverage Service Industry. It started with small-scale events in Mumbai and kept raising the bar each time with sheer persistence and passion to gradually transform itself into a luxury catering brand to reckon with offering exclusively crafted culinary experiences from around the world.

Over time, Foodlink has grown considerably in terms of verticals, geographies and overall stature to become India's largest and leading food and beverage service company, headquartered in Mumbai.

By continuously evolving its offerings, Foodlink has created its niche in the sector with unparalleled growth and geographical diversification, it stands apart with its robust systems and processes and sharp focus on quality, bringing it the recognition and precious trust of the most discerning clientele from across the country and beyond.

A phenomenal success in Dubai, 'Art of Dum', is the place you have to visit if you are looking for a truly out of the world experience as it offers exquisite and authentic tastes to the palates which is a rarity these days "After phenomenal success in Dubai last year we got Art of Dum to India in September 2021. We are thrilled with the reactions being received in Mumbai and Bengaluru markets and we are excited to introduce 'Art of Dum' to Hyderabad now." Sanjay says.

Even connoisseurs of Dum food or a food enthusiasts looking for a fine Dum dining experience with family, friends or office colleagues, can enjoy the chef's masterpieces of Dum Pukht food at 'Art of Dum', a cloud kitchen brand startup in Hyderabad.

"Hyderabad is the main Biryani capital of the country and it will be very special for us to woo Hyderabadi foodies with Art of Dum food," says Sanjay.

This fine dining restaurant, which recreates the charm of the traditional clay pots and tandoors with simple, nomadic flavours, they say has on offer an experience which is certain to leave you spell-bound, as it would give you an experience where you can absorb the culture while relishing the cuisine. Food enthusiasts would find this entire luxurious home-dining experience unparalleled. It celebrates the use of authentic classics, secret recipes, Dum Pukht cooking techniques, and most importantly the love and passion to create their art, 'Dum Pukht Food'.

This leading F&B giant in India and UAE offers a wide range of authentic flavours cooked in the traditional 'Dum Pukht' style of slow cooking, the 'Akhrot Ki Galouti', a specially curated dish best suited to the taste buds of Hyderabadi foodies. Besides this, the food menu includes different styles of Biryanis, Kebabs, delicately spiced gravies, wholesome rolls, and mouth-watering sweet dishes.

Additionally, the emphasis on authentic flavours, zero compromises on cooking techniques, and thoughtful, sustainable packaging is what sets 'Art of Dum' apart, adds Sanjay.

"It will be a pleasure to have the Hyderabadi taste buds trying our food and hopefully it will be a big hit here. The unique 'Dum Pukht' style of slow-cooking is inspired by the 300-year-old culinary heritage of the North-West Frontier Province. The food prepared in this style of cooking is recognised as one of the finest cuisines of South Asia. It recreates the charm of the traditional clay pots and tandoors with simple, nomadic flavours," shares Sanjay

Dishes such as 'Dal Makhani' are slow-cooked for close to 24hrs, the 'Dum Handi Ka Gosht' takes six hours and the 'Chulhey Ka Dum Murgh' takes two hours to cook. It promises authentic food, handpicked ingredients, and adherence to the highest standards of quality and safety. The traditional methods of cooking, and the attention to detail in the packaging, all add to the experience of enjoying food that is fit for royalty. To cook flavourful and delicious food, 'Art of Dum' follows the traditional and unique 'Dum Pukht' technique of slow cooking which is rarely implemented in the cloud-kitchen format of India. It is this technique that works like magic to beautifully infuse the flavours from the various spices and herbs, making each dish a delight for the senses. The Dum Pukht style of cooking takes hours of preparation that allows the dishes to breathe in their own aromas and juices to provide an authentic and delicious dining experience. 'Art of Dum' offers a traditional and healthier alternative with Dum Pukht dishes cooked in sealed clay pots, that keeps the flavours, taste as well as nutrition of the food intact. Completing the at-home luxury dining experience is premium packaging which promotes a sustainable and healthy lifestyle with a zero-plastic policy, reusable premium quality glass jars, clay handis and steel cutlery. The brand also encourages its customers to reuse and recycle their packaging and help minimize plastic waste and pollution.