Just In
Arvind Fashions aims to expand its CLUB A stores across India, bringing its signature style and sophistication to a wider audience
- The lifestyle powerhouse that has brought several iconic international brands to India is now set to take the luxury Club A shopping experience to residents of Hyderabad
- Club A’s Bangalore, Delhi, Surat, Lucknow and Hyderabad stores also unveil refreshing new Spring/Summer-25 collections of all in-house brands
Club A, the premium fashion retail chain store operated by Arvind Lifestyle Brands Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Arvind Fashions Limited will expand its presence by opening stores across Hyderabad and Bangalore. It houses a curated selection of renowned brands like Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, U.S. Polo Assn., Arrow, Flying Machine, and Stride.
Currently Club A, a premier destination offering a curated selection of premium fashion and accessories for customers who appreciate the finer things in life, has three stores located in 100 ft Rd. Indiranagar - Bangalore, Connaught Place – Delhi, Piplod - Surat and Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport - Lucknow.
The indulgent brand, that pampers its clientele with a tailored shopping experience through a dedicated concierge, will expand its presence with the addition of two new locations this year. The stores will be located Himayatnagar, Hyderabad and HSR Layout, Bangalore. Club A customers can now also shop for the much-anticipated, refreshingly new Spring Summer-25 Collections from all the in-house brands.
Housing internationally acclaimed brands as well as collections from the Arvind Fashions Limited, Stride’s premium footwear, handbags and watches and labels like Cole Haan and Guess, Club A is the premium fashion destination with a high-end appeal for style-conscious customers.
To know more, follow @club.a.india on Instagram or visit the website : https://www.arvindfashions.com/club-a-retail/