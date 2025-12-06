  1. Home
ASBL enters gulf market, engages thousands of NRIs in landmark realty outreach

  • Created On:  6 Dec 2025 11:56 AM IST
ASBL enters gulf market, engages thousands of NRIs in landmark realty outreach
Hyderabad: ASBL, one of India’s fastest-growing real estate developers, has successfully concluded its NRI Realty Meet across the Middle East, marking a significant milestone in its global outreach programme. The multi-city initiative, held in Muscat, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, represents ASBL’s formal entry into the Gulf region and underscores its commitment to strengthening engagement with Non-Resident Indian (NRI) investors.

The Middle East remains one of the most influential markets for Indian real estate investments, driven by a large and financially strong Indian diaspora. ASBL’s expansion into the region aims to cater to rising interest in “Future City Hyderabad,” particularly from professionals seeking stable, high-growth investment opportunities supported by robust infrastructure and regulatory transparency. Hyderabad continues to maintain its leadership as India’s top city for quality of living, according to Mercer rankings.

ASBL NRI Realty MeetHyderabad Real EstateMiddle East NRI InvestmentsGulf Expansion StrategyFuture City Hyderabad
PTMs help parents know learning abilities of children

PTMs help parents know learning abilities of children

