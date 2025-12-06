ASBL enters gulf market, engages thousands of NRIs in landmark realty outreach

Hyderabad: ASBL, one of India’s fastest-growing real estate developers, has successfully concluded its NRI Realty Meet across the Middle East, marking a significant milestone in its global outreach programme. The multi-city initiative, held in Muscat, Doha, Abu Dhabi, and Dubai, represents ASBL’s formal entry into the Gulf region and underscores its commitment to strengthening engagement with Non-Resident Indian (NRI) investors.

The Middle East remains one of the most influential markets for Indian real estate investments, driven by a large and financially strong Indian diaspora. ASBL’s expansion into the region aims to cater to rising interest in “Future City Hyderabad,” particularly from professionals seeking stable, high-growth investment opportunities supported by robust infrastructure and regulatory transparency. Hyderabad continues to maintain its leadership as India’s top city for quality of living, according to Mercer rankings.