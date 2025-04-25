Ashok Leyland Expands Footprint in Telangana, Opens New LCV Dealership in Nizamabad

Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and one of the country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturers, today inaugurated a new Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV) dealership in Nizamabad. This marks the fourth LCV dealership in the state of Telangana. Khushi Trucks, the latest addition to the dealer network, operates a strategically located 3S (Sales, Service, and Spares) facility on Hyderabad Road, directly opposite Maruti Arena in Nizamabad.

This state-of-the-art facility, designed to deliver an enhanced customer experience, is equipped with advanced tools, seven dedicated quick-service bays, and modern infrastructure. The dealership shall offer Ashok Leyland’s full range of LCV products – BADA DOST, DOST, SAATHI, PARTNER, and MiTR.

Viplav Shah, Head – LCV Business, Ashok Leyland said, “Telangana has been a key market for us and we are excited to further strengthen our presence in this region. Our brand ethos revolves around best-in-class mileage, superior performance, and higher payloads. We take great pride in our exceptional service retention, with nearly 70% of our customers continuing to visit our workshops even beyond the warranty period. This new dealership is another milestone in our mission to provide exceptional customer experience.”

Ashok Leyland’s LCV products are engineered to meet the evolving needs of Indian customers by offering advanced technology at competitive prices. With over 550,000 LCVs operating across India today, Ashok Leyland has built a strong presence in the segment.

Expanding its portfolio, the company recently entered the sub-2-ton segment with the launch of the Ashok Leyland SAATHI – a premium, entry-level small commercial vehicle. Powered by next-generation 45 HP engine delivering 110 Nm of torque, SAATHI offers the largest loading area and highest payload (1,120 kg) in its class. It’s designed to set new benchmarks in efficiency, performance, and reliability in the entry-level SCV segment.

BADA DOST, built on a new, robust LCV platform, comes in four variants: i2, i3+, i4, and i5. It features an 80 HP BS6 engine, delivering class-leading power, fuel efficiency, payload, load body length, and loading space—helping customers earn more per trip. Its low turning radius and best-in-class ground clearance makes it ideal for both intercity and intracity applications across various terrains. The DOST range includes DOST XL and DOST+ XL, catering to diverse applications and customer segments.

The PARTNER, a modern and fuel-efficient load carrier, serves the 4-ton payload category and is available in 4-tyre and 6-tyre variants, with body lengths of 10 ft, 11 ft, 14 ft, and 17 ft. It is built on an internationally acclaimed platform and powered by the renowned ZD30 CRDI engine.

The MiTR bus, based on the PARTNER platform, is offered in both standard and school bus configurations. Known for excellent mileage in stop-and-go traffic, the MiTR School Bus complies with all safety regulations and provides unmatched ride comfort.

Ex-showroom Pricing (starting from):

BADA DOST: ₹10,25,500 (i4)

DOST XL and DOST+ XL: ₹8,35,000

SAATHI: ₹6,59,999

PARTNER: ₹17,80,000

MiTR Bus: ₹26,50,000

Ashok Leyland operates one of the largest and fastest-growing networks in the commercial vehicle space. With over 1,700 exclusive outlets, the company ensures a service centre is available every 75 km on major highways, reaffirming its commitment to customer service and support.