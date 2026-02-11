Ashoka University Announces Scholarships for All Young India Fellows in Class of 2026-27: Final Round of Applications Close on 23rd March 2026

Ashoka University, India’s premier institution for interdisciplinary higher education and research, has opened applications for the 16th cohort of the Young India Fellowship (YIF), Class of 2026–27. This marks a milestone year as the flagship programme completes 15 years - a journey that laid the foundation for the University’s establishment in 2014. Reaffirming its commitment to making the Fellowship more accessible to bright and deserving individuals, Ashoka University will provide scholarships to all selected Fellows in the Class of 2026–27, made possible through the generous support of HDFC Bank.

Applications for the fellowship are free of cost and reviewed on a rolling basis, with the Priority Deadline set for 23 February 2026, allowing candidates to hear back sooner, while the Final Round of applications closes on 23 March 2026.

Instituted in 2011, the YIF offers a year-long residential postgraduate diploma focused on interdisciplinary and multidimensional learning. The YIF curriculum is anchored around four key pillars, which include - Core and Elective Coursework, Critical Inquiry and Expression, Immersive Experiential Learning, and Holistic Learning and Engagement. Fellows study approximately 18 courses across various disciplines and themes, work on a real-world project, and learn how to think and express effectively, all while being mentored and guided by stalwarts and senior alumni across fields.

The programme encourages applications from individuals across disciplines — including engineering, commerce, humanities, sciences, arts, and professional fields — with the majority of the cohort bringing full-time work experience across multiple domains.

The Young India Fellowship is designed for intellectually curious individuals who are open to new perspectives and seek to build interdisciplinary capabilities for today’s complex professional landscape. It particularly encourages applications from those looking to transition across sectors, as well as professionals aiming to deepen their critical thinking, judgment, and leadership capacity.

Commenting on the fellowship’s impact, Somak Raychaudhury, Vice Chancellor, Ashoka University, said, “The Young India Fellowship at the University has become very, very successful in creating leaders, and our alumni are all across the world making a name for themselves. Many of them are at the top of their field.” The 2400-strong alumni community continues to make an impact across government, civil society, development, academia, research, sports, performing arts, multilateral organizations, the corporate sector, and as entrepreneurs.

Eligibility Criteria and Selection Process: YIF Class of 2026-27

The Class of 2026-27 will comprise around 100 Fellows. Candidates of all age groups and nationalities who have a recognised undergraduate degree in any discipline by July 2026 or earlier (can be a final-year student at the time of application) are eligible to apply for the YIF.

Candidates come from diverse academic, professional, geographical, and socioeconomic backgrounds, with no age limit for applicants. The Class of 2026 spans an age range of 19 to 39 years, represents 80 undergraduate institutions, and hails from 4 countries and 67 cities and towns. Notably, 35% of the Class of 2026 Fellows identify as first-generation college-goers, and 59% bring full-time work experience across multiple domains.

YIF offers scholarships ranging from 25% to a full 100% waiver covering tuition, residence, and meals, along with stipends for additional financial assistance. In addition, around 10 exceptional candidates will be awarded the Chancellor’s Scholarship, covering the entire tuition and residence fee. Notably, among all Fellows in the 15th cohort, YIF Class of 2025–26, 59% received full tuition waivers or more, 32% were fully funded (including tuition, residence, and meals), 24% who were fully funded received additional financial support to pursue the fellowship. 17 Fellows were recognised as Chancellor’s Scholars.

All interested candidates are required to complete a free online application. Applications are holistically evaluated, and shortlisted candidates are invited for an online personal interview.