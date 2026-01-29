ASI Telangana partners with Medtronic in India to train postgraduate students and young surgeons in advanced open and laparoscopic surgical techniques

The collaboration aims to strengthen surgical capabilities by providing focused training in minimally invasive surgery, combining Medtronic’s technological expertise with ASI Telangana’s academic and clinical leadership. It will follow a blended learning format with interactive academic sessions and hands-on endo-trainer workshops to help participants gain practical exposure to laparoscopic techniques. The programme will be led by experienced surgical faculty from ASI and participating medical institutions, ensuring high-quality, structured learning tailored to the needs of early career surgeons.

Commenting on the collaboration, Abhishek Bhargava, Senior Director, Medical Surgical, Medtronic India said, “Advancing surgical education is integral to improving patient outcomes. Our collaboration with ASI Telangana is a focused effort to build strong laparoscopic capabilities among the next generation through structured, hands-on training. By enabling access to the right skills and technologies early in their careers, the initiative supports surgical practices and contributes to a more resilient healthcare system. This partnership also reflects our commitment to meaningful public-private collaboration and reinforces Medtronic’s mission to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life.”

Dr. B. Ramesh, Honorary Secretary, ASI Telangana Chapter said, “We are excited to collaborate with Medtronic in India to further strengthen our training efforts and extend our reach to more postgraduate students and young surgeons. This program helps bridge the gap between theoretical learning and real-world application by offering a structured environment to practice laparoscopic techniques and build essential hand–eye coordination. By combining our academic and clinical guidance with Medtronic’s expertise in surgical care and technology, this collaboration adds meaningful value and better prepares participants for independent surgical practice.”