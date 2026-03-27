Asian stocks fall as Iran war uncertainty rattles markets

Hong Kong: Asian stocks were mostly lower and oil prices gained on Thursday as a de-escalation of the Iran war remained uncertain. US futures were down 0.1 per cent. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was trading 0.3 per cent lower at 53,607.75. South Korea’s Kospi lost 1.9 per cent to 5,537.30.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1.4 per cent to 24,978.71, while the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.6 per cent to 3,909.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged down 0.2 per cent, while Taiwan’s Taiex was trading 0.4 per cent higher.

The rise in oil prices came as Tehran on Wednesday dismissed a ceasefire plan by the US, after the administration of US President Donald Trump offered a 15-point proposal to Iran and Trump this week delayed a self-imposed deadline to “obliterate” its power plants in order to force Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.