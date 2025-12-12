Aster Healthcare to invest Rs 120-cr in cancer therapy centres in India

Aster DM Healthcare, one of the largest integrated healthcare providers, has announced a major CSR initiative with Rs120 crore investment to establish five advanced Oncology Radiation LINAC centres across India, dedicated to supporting underprivileged cancer patients.

The first centre will be established in Wayanad, Kerala catering to the wider Malabar region, including neighbouring areas such as Gudalore and Gudalpet. The remaining centres will be developed in strategic locations including Bengaluru and other cities over the next three years, based on community needs and clinical feasibility.

The program aims to provide free and subsidised high-quality radiation therapy to cancer patients from economically weaker sections who are unable to afford or continue life-saving treatment.

Dr Azad Moopen, Founder & Chairman, Aster DM Healthcare said, “This initiative reflects Aster’s deep commitment to making advanced cancer care accessible to all, especially underprivileged and underserved communities across India. By establishing five state-of-the-art radiation LINAC therapy centres, we aim to bridge critical gaps in oncology services and ensure that patients receive timely, lifesaving treatment closer to home.

No one should be denied the chance to fight cancer with dignity, confidence, and hope. Through this effort, Aster reaffirms its mission of delivering high-quality, compassionate healthcare to every patient, regardless of their financial circumstances.”

A few key highlights of the initiative include a fully equipped modern centre with linear accelerators and allied facilities.

The treatment will be provided completely free or at highly subsidized rates for patients with low income or those who fall under the below poverty line. Priority will be given to patients who have discontinued therapy due to financial constraints.