ASUS Records Strongest Growth Momentum in South India,Delivers 25% YoY Growth in 2025 and 40% cumulative growth from year 2023 – 2025

ASUS, a Taiwanese tech giant, today announced strong performance across the South region, delivering sustained growth over the last three years and reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing PC brands in the market. Between 2023 and 2025, ASUS recorded ~40% cumulative growth in the South, maintaining a consistent upward trajectory despite a challenging and volatile market environment.

In 2025, ASUS registered 25% year-on-year growth across the South region, significantly outperforming the broader industry. As per GFK, in 2023–2024, even though the overall market TAM declined post the pandemic surge, ASUS continued to grow its share — demonstrating stronger brand pull, robust channel strength, and clear category leadership.

“Every region in India requires a tailored go-to-market strategy that is built keeping in mind the different nuances but unified with a vision to extend state-of-the-art technology to our customers. From AI PCs and premium gaming and consumer notebooks, our efforts have been focused on making the right technology accessible to more consumers. We are elated to shared that ASUS in southern markets of India has witnessed a consistent and strong growth that has defied market volatility. As we move forward in 2026, our priority remains building scale, with a sharper focus on AI PCs and premium segment.” said Arnold Su, Vice President, Consumer & Gaming PC, System Business Group, ASUS India

Among southern states, Tamil Nadu emerged at the top contributing 35% of the South region’s overall growth driven by strong offline presence and exclusive store performance. Kerala followed closely with 25% YoY growth, supported by robust festive demand and channel-led execution, while Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka contributed steady gains of 23% and 8% YoY, respectively.

From a category standpoint, consumer notebooks (NB) continued to be the primary growth engine, contributing 57% of total volumes, followed by gaming PCs (NR) at 40%. Gaming notebooks performed particularly well in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, reinforcing ASUS’ leadership in the high-performance and enthusiast segments.

Performance during the quarter was further supported by strong festive demand across key states, alongside ASUS’ extensive retail network, which helped drive higher share gains across regional markets. With India continuing to be a high-experience market where touch-and-feel interactions strongly influence purchase decisions, ASUS further elevated its retail strategy by introducing the brand’s gaming-first premium experience format, ROG Labs, in Bengaluru.

Despite a declining market TAM, ASUS grew faster than the industry and consistently gained share, reinforcing its position as one of the fastest-growing PC brands in South India.