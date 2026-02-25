ASUS strengthens pan India retail strategy with the launch of Exclusive Store in Hyderabad

As a step towards strengthening the brand’s retail footprint across the country, ASUS India, Taiwanese tech giant today announced the launch of its new exclusive store in Hyderabad. The new exclusive store is spread across 350 sq. ft. and is set to host an extensive range of electronics and computer hardware, including the ASUS flagship products such as Vivobook, Zenbook, Republic of Gamers (ROG) laptops, Gaming Desktops, All-in-One Desktops, and accessories. This is the brand’s 17th exclusive store located in Telangana & Andhra Pradesh.

Talking about the expansion, Jignesh Bhavsar, National Sales Manager – PC & Gaming Business, ASUS India, said, “We are delighted to announce the expansion of our retail footprint in India. Telangana being a vital market for us, the inauguration of the new brand store in the city Hyderabad will play a pivotal step towards empowering consumers across different regions of the country with a unique experience of our latest innovation. With a strategic retail expansion approach, we will continue to create more interaction and new touchpoints for our users.”

Address of the retail store: Asus Exclusive Store- Laptop Store, Shop No. 27/4, Beside to BJP Office, Opp. Reliance Digital, Metro Pillar No. 821, Kukatpally, Hyderabad, Telangana 500072.