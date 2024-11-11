At least 20 pc of India’s economy will be digital by 2026-27: Jyotiraditya Scindia

New Delhi : At least 20 per cent of India’s economy will be digital by 2026-27 from the current 10 per cent, Union Minister for Communications, Jyotiraditya Scindia, said on Monday, underscoring the country’s commitment to expanding broadband access, enhancing regulatory frameworks, and promoting an inclusive digital ecosystem.

Inaugurating the South Asian Telecommunication Regulators' Council (SATRC-25) in the national capital, Scindia said that with an extraordinary 1.2 billion telephones and 970 million internet subscribers, India emerges as a digital titan, characterized by a rapidly evolving digital economy now comprising 10 per cent of our overall economic landscape — an impressive leap from just 3.5 per cent a decade ago.

“As our digital economy flourishes at a pace 2.8 times swifter than the national economy, we anticipate it will reach an astounding 20 per cent by 2026-27,” said the minister, urging SATRC member nations to collaborate on key issues such as digital inclusivity, sustainable network infrastructure, and consumer protection.

"South Asia must unite in its efforts to build a connected, resilient, and sustainable future," he said, envisioning a region that thrives on shared values and mutual support.

India emerges as the Voice of the Global South and “the SATRC-25 will serve as an excellent platform for knowledge-sharing and a confluence of innovative perspectives on emerging policy and regulatory challenges,” said Scindia.

He further stressed that "secure, safe and standard driven future" should guide the creation of policies by regulatory bodies.

SATRC member countries are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Iran, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka.

The Minister pointed out that South Asia plays a crucial role in global ICT development and stressed the need for regulations that inspire innovation while ensuring inclusivity.

The advent of Non-Terrestrial Networks (NTNs) presents a transformative opportunity to extend telecom coverage to the most remote corners of the member nations.

“I am optimistic that the evolution of NTNs will unlock new vistas in communication technologies, igniting innovative applications across diverse sectors, and ultimately advancing our collective journey towards the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs),” the minister emphasised.