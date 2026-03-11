Athma Luxury Salon Celebrates International Women’s Day with Kérastase Paris Experience

Hyderabad: On the eve of International Women’s Day, the Kérastase Paris Experience was hosted at Athma Luxury Salon, Gachibowli at the Kotak Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad. The special celebration brought together prominent personalities, socialites, and badminton players for a day dedicated to beauty, wellness, and women’s empowerment

The occasion was graced by Lakshmi Pullela Gopichand along with Dr. Loukya, Dr. Swetha, Neelima, Anjali, Usha, Rani Reddy, Madhuri, Dr.Keerthana and several noted badminton players and city socialites. The gathering reflected the spirit of celebration, confidence, and camaraderie among women from different walks of life.

Throughout the day, guests experienced the signature Kérastase luxury hair rituals including professional Hair & Scalp Diagnosis by brand experts, luxurious hair wash, and chic styling sessions. The Page3 crowd turned up in their stylish best, interacting, bonding, and enjoying the exclusive beauty experience curated for the occasion.

A spokesperson from Kérastase Paris shared, “International Women’s Day is about celebrating strength, confidence, and individuality. Through the Kérastase Experience, we aim to offer women a moment of indulgence and care while empowering them to feel confident in their own beauty.”

Athma Luxury Salon, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, Ragini Ravipati said, “We are delighted to celebrate Women’s Day in collaboration with the Kérastase Experience. At Athma Luxury Salon, our goal is to offer world-class beauty and hair care services that help every woman feel confident, elegant, and celebrated.”

Athma Luxury Salon , is known for its premium beauty and grooming services including advanced hair treatments, precision haircuts, luxury hair spa therapies, professional styling, hair coloring, scalp treatments, skin care services, bridal and occasion makeovers, and personalized beauty consultations, She added.

The day turned into a vibrant social gathering, with the who’s who of the city’s Page3 circle attending the celebration. The day-long experience perfectly captured the spirit of International Women’s Day—celebrating beauty, confidence, and the strength of women in style.