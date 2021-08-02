August 2: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Highlights
- The BSE Sensex climbed 363.79 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 52,950.63.
- The NSE Nifty 50 also surged 122.10 points, or 0.77 per cent, to settle at 15,885.15.
Domestic stock markets closed with a gain of more than half a per cent amid positive global cues on Monday. The BSE Sensex climbed 363.79 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 52,950.63. The NSE Nifty 50 also surged 122.10 points, or 0.77 per cent, to settle at 15,885.15. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|Titan
|1776
|3.58
|1728
|1776
|1725
|Shree Cement
|29260.1
|3.52
|28280.2
|29375
|28280.2
|BPCL
|459.1
|3.05
|448.05
|459.9
|446.5
|Adani Ports
|694.25
|2.93
|682
|695
|678
|Eicher Motors
|2603.5
|2.89
|2558.8
|2615
|2535.3
|IOC
|105.85
|2.62
|104.5
|105.85
|103.65
|Grasim
|1591
|2.56
|1565
|1614.2
|1558.65
|Britannia
|3505.05
|2.39
|3446.7
|3542
|3440.05
|M&M
|757
|1.87
|750
|759.05
|744.6
|ONGC
|117.45
|1.86
|114.95
|117.5
|114.8
Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
|Company Name
|LTP
|% Change
|Open
|High
|Low
|UPL
|790.35
|-2.25
|808.55
|810.65
|785.05
|Tata Steel
|1413
|-1.49
|1446
|1447
|1405.5
|Bajaj Finserv
|14134
|-0.62
|14375
|14399.95
|14082.55
|Bajaj Finance
|6202.45
|-0.41
|6270
|6283.95
|6170
|Tech Mahindra
|1206
|-0.29
|1210
|1214
|1195.55
|NTPC
|117.9
|-0.25
|118.6
|118.75
|117
|Sun Pharma
|772
|-0.25
|785
|801.9
|764.1
|Dr Reddy's
|4701.5
|-0.21
|4739
|4750.5
|4687.6
|HDFC Bank
|1423.8
|-0.19
|1435
|1435
|1416.25
|ICICI Bank
|682
|-0.07
|684.05
|688.05
|677.7
