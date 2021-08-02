August 2: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic stock markets closed with a gain of more than half a per cent amid positive global cues on Monday. The BSE Sensex climbed 363.79 points, or 0.69 per cent, to close at 52,950.63. The NSE Nifty 50 also surged 122.10 points, or 0.77 per cent, to settle at 15,885.15. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low Titan 1776 3.58 1728 1776 1725 Shree Cement 29260.1 3.52 28280.2 29375 28280.2 BPCL 459.1 3.05 448.05 459.9 446.5 Adani Ports 694.25 2.93 682 695 678 Eicher Motors 2603.5 2.89 2558.8 2615 2535.3 IOC 105.85 2.62 104.5 105.85 103.65 Grasim 1591 2.56 1565 1614.2 1558.65 Britannia 3505.05 2.39 3446.7 3542 3440.05 M&M 757 1.87 750 759.05 744.6 ONGC 117.45 1.86 114.95 117.5 114.8

Check out the top 10 losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Company Name LTP % Change Open High Low UPL 790.35 -2.25 808.55 810.65 785.05 Tata Steel 1413 -1.49 1446 1447 1405.5 Bajaj Finserv 14134 -0.62 14375 14399.95 14082.55 Bajaj Finance 6202.45 -0.41 6270 6283.95 6170 Tech Mahindra 1206 -0.29 1210 1214 1195.55 NTPC 117.9 -0.25 118.6 118.75 117 Sun Pharma 772 -0.25 785 801.9 764.1 Dr Reddy's 4701.5 -0.21 4739 4750.5 4687.6 HDFC Bank 1423.8 -0.19 1435 1435 1416.25 ICICI Bank 682 -0.07 684.05 688.05 677.7



