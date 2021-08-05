August 5: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50
Domestic stock markets continued their winning run and close at new lifetime highs on Thursday.
Domestic stock markets continued their winning run and close at new lifetime highs on Thursday. The headline indexes, S&P Sensex and Nifty 50 hit a new lifetime high of 54,717.24 and 16,349.45, respectively in intraday trade today. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 123.07 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 54,492.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 35.80 points or 0.22 per cent to 16,294.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.
Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
Bharti Airtel
596.6
3.86
577.5
619
577.5
Eicher Motors
2732.9
3.45
2650
2757
2642
ITC
215
3.07
208.6
216.75
206.9
Tech Mahindra
1249.9
2.75
1217.05
1254
1217
Tata Steel
1449
2.32
1415.3
1450
1387.5
JSW Steel
763.7
2.2
747.25
765.4
740.5
HCL Technologies
1058.8
1.81
1040
1073
1033.7
Tata Consumer
770.5
1.55
761
770.7
757.3
Reliance
2131
1.3
2114.3
2154.8
2104.25
HDFC Bank
1483.8
1.26
1467.1
1507.05
1457.4
Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.
SBI
441.95
-3.28
461
462.5
438.4
IndusInd Bank
996.75
-2.33
1011.45
1012.45
986
ICICI Bank
701.5
-1.84
715.5
716.5
699.05
Bajaj Finance
6248
-1.75
6354
6355.5
6232
Bajaj Finserv
14003
-1.3
14207.8
14248.9
13961.6
NTPC
116.55
-1.1
117.05
117.8
115.95
UPL
776.65
-1.06
790
790
772
Grasim
1539.95
-0.96
1539
1553
1525
UltraTech Cement
7676
-0.95
7750
7829.85
7645
Asian Paint
2990
-0.95
3034
3040
2980.05