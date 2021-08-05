Top
August 5: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Highlights

Domestic stock markets continued their winning run and close at new lifetime highs on Thursday.

Domestic stock markets continued their winning run and close at new lifetime highs on Thursday. The headline indexes, S&P Sensex and Nifty 50 hit a new lifetime high of 54,717.24 and 16,349.45, respectively in intraday trade today. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 123.07 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 54,492.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 35.80 points or 0.22 per cent to 16,294.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Bharti Airtel

596.6

3.86

577.5

619

577.5

Eicher Motors

2732.9

3.45

2650

2757

2642

ITC

215

3.07

208.6

216.75

206.9

Tech Mahindra

1249.9

2.75

1217.05

1254

1217

Tata Steel

1449

2.32

1415.3

1450

1387.5

JSW Steel

763.7

2.2

747.25

765.4

740.5

HCL Technologies

1058.8

1.81

1040

1073

1033.7

Tata Consumer

770.5

1.55

761

770.7

757.3

Reliance

2131

1.3

2114.3

2154.8

2104.25

HDFC Bank

1483.8

1.26

1467.1

1507.05

1457.4

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

SBI

441.95

-3.28

461

462.5

438.4

IndusInd Bank

996.75

-2.33

1011.45

1012.45

986

ICICI Bank

701.5

-1.84

715.5

716.5

699.05

Bajaj Finance

6248

-1.75

6354

6355.5

6232

Bajaj Finserv

14003

-1.3

14207.8

14248.9

13961.6

NTPC

116.55

-1.1

117.05

117.8

115.95

UPL

776.65

-1.06

790

790

772

Grasim

1539.95

-0.96

1539

1553

1525

UltraTech Cement

7676

-0.95

7750

7829.85

7645

Asian Paint

2990

-0.95

3034

3040

2980.05


