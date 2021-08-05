August 5: Top Gainers & Losers on Nifty 50

Domestic stock markets continued their winning run and close at new lifetime highs on Thursday. The headline indexes, S&P Sensex and Nifty 50 hit a new lifetime high of 54,717.24 and 16,349.45, respectively in intraday trade today. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 123.07 points or 0.23 per cent to close at 54,492.84. The Nifty 50 index rose 35.80 points or 0.22 per cent to 16,294.60. Here is the list of the top ten gainers and losers of the day on the Nifty 50 index.

Check out the top 10 gainers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

Bharti Airtel 596.6 3.86 577.5 619 577.5 Eicher Motors 2732.9 3.45 2650 2757 2642 ITC 215 3.07 208.6 216.75 206.9 Tech Mahindra 1249.9 2.75 1217.05 1254 1217 Tata Steel 1449 2.32 1415.3 1450 1387.5 JSW Steel 763.7 2.2 747.25 765.4 740.5 HCL Technologies 1058.8 1.81 1040 1073 1033.7 Tata Consumer 770.5 1.55 761 770.7 757.3 Reliance 2131 1.3 2114.3 2154.8 2104.25 HDFC Bank 1483.8 1.26 1467.1 1507.05 1457.4

Check out the top ten losers on Nifty 50 at a single glance.

SBI 441.95 -3.28 461 462.5 438.4 IndusInd Bank 996.75 -2.33 1011.45 1012.45 986 ICICI Bank 701.5 -1.84 715.5 716.5 699.05 Bajaj Finance 6248 -1.75 6354 6355.5 6232 Bajaj Finserv 14003 -1.3 14207.8 14248.9 13961.6 NTPC 116.55 -1.1 117.05 117.8 115.95 UPL 776.65 -1.06 790 790 772 Grasim 1539.95 -0.96 1539 1553 1525 UltraTech Cement 7676 -0.95 7750 7829.85 7645 Asian Paint 2990 -0.95 3034 3040 2980.05



