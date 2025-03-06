Aurobindo unit exits pact with S’pore firm

New Delhi: Aurobindo Pharma on Wednesday said its subsidiary has terminated a license agreement with Singapore-based Hilleman Laboratories to develop and commercialise a pentavalent vaccine candidate used in children vaccination.

Auro Vaccines, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of the company, has terminated the pact with Hilleman Laboratories on Wednesday, Aurobindo Pharma said in a regulatory filing. Auro Vaccines is not a material subsidiary to the company and the termination of a licence agreement for a very early-stage vaccine asset is not a material event, it added.

It may also be noted that the termination of the agreement will not have any significant impact on the company and/or its subsidiaries or its financials, the Hyderabad-based drug firm said. Auro Vaccines and Hilleman Laboratories had inked the agreement on September 27, 2023. Shares of Aurobindo Pharma were trading 3.83 per cent higher at Rs 1,092.05 apiece on the BSE.