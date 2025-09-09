Auxilo Finserve Doubles CSR Investment to Expand ImpactX Scholarships

In FY 2024-25, the Edevate CSR Program funded over ₹95 lakh in scholarships, enabling more than 500 students across India to pursue undergraduate, postgraduate, and skill-development courses.

Under the ImpactX Scholarship Program, deserving students with strong academic performance will receive scholarships of up to ₹1,00,000 per semester.

ImpactX Scholarship Program – Key Highlights:

· Scholarship Amount: Up to ₹1,00,000 per semester

· Eligibility: Students from the EWS segment of society and merit-based deserving students

· Annual Family Income: Must not exceed ₹7,00,000

· Applicable For: Full-time UG/PG courses recognized by AICTE, UGC, NAAC, or NBA

· Academic Requirement: Minimum 70% marks in the last academic year

· Age Limit: 18 to 35 years

Neeraj Saxena, Managing Director and CEO of Auxilo Finserve, stated

“Education is the most powerful tool for social transformation. Through the ImpactX Scholarship Program, we aim to support underprivileged youth by providing an opportunity to pursue and complete desired education. This initiative is not just about financial aid, it’s about transforming lives.”

Auxilo has also partnered with education-focused NGOs such as Buddy4Study and BIRDS (Bijapur Integrated Rural Development Society) to broaden its outreach and ensure scholarships reach the most deserving candidates, including students from rural and underserved communities, specially-abled individuals and academically meritorious students from diverse backgrounds.

Auxilo follows a robust verification process, including home visits, to ensure the scholarships benefit genuinely deserving candidates. The team at Auxilo has developed the industry’s first in-house AI platform that not only validates but also interprets and verifies student-submitted information, generating a Social Impact Score to enable unbiased student selection.

Students can apply by visiting https://www.auxilo.com/ Impactx-scholarship/ and submitting the required documentation.