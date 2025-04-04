Avantel Secures ₹11.37 Crore Contract from Goa Shipyard Limited to Equip Indian Navy’s Next-Generation Offshore Patrol Vessel (NGOPV) with Advanced Satcom Solutions

Avantel Limited has received an order with Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) valued at Rs. 11.37 crores, reinforcing its commitment to India’s self-reliance in the defence sector. The contract entails the supply, installation, and commissioning of Satcom equipment on GSL’s new ships under supply to the Indian Navy that will enhance the communication infrastructure across India’s maritime defence ecosystem.

Avantel, through its efforts, remains committed to the Make in India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, thereby supporting national security requirements while driving growth within the domestic defence industry. Furthermore, Goa Shipyard, a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the administrative control of the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, is a shipyard on India's West Coast, functioning under the Ministry of Defence, and known for designing and building vessels for the Indian Navy, coast guard, and other customers, including commercial vessels. The shipyard aims to leverage satellite communication technology to improve data exchange, operational command, and surveillance at sea.

Siddhartha Abburi, Director, Avantel Limited, stated, “We are honored to work with Goa Shipyard Limited on this order. This underscores our efforts in developing satellite communication solutions tailored to India's maritime needs. Avantel remains dedicated to leveraging technology to bolster maritime security and operational efficiency.”

The project is slated for execution between February 2026 and March 2027. Avantel remains focused on its mission to deliver technology solutions, contributing to the nation's self-reliance in communication infrastructure.

Avantel Limited specializes in designing, developing, and maintaining communication products, radar systems, and network management software applications, primarily catering to the aerospace and defence sectors. The company's expertise spans various technological domains, including satellite communications (SATCOM), radar subsystems, Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), and Defence Electronics.