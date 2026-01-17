Avik Agrawal from Mumbai bags the 'Spell Master of India' title at SBI Life Spell Bee Season 15

SBI Life Spell Bee, one of India’s long-running spelling competitions, concluded its Grand Finale, marking the successful culmination of the 15th edition of the initiative in association with Mirchi. Eleven-year-old, Master Avik Agrawal, from Bombay Scottish School, Powai, Mumbai, emerged as the winner, through a gruelling competition that witnessed participation from over 1.25 lakh students across 300 schools nationwide, earning him the prestigious ‘Spell Master of India’ national title.

The Grand Finale, hosted by Indian actor, fashion designer and television presenter Ms. Mandira Bedi, witnessed an engaging face-off among the country’s top young spellers, who advanced through multiple competitive rounds testing spelling accuracy, vocabulary, and presence of mind. Kushagra Pandey, age 13 years from The Millennium School, Lucknow, was declared the First Runner-Up, while Jasmine Jonwal, age 13 years from Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan, Pratap Nagar, Jaipur, secured the Second Runner-Up position. All the finalists demonstrated strong language skills and consistency throughout the competition.

As the National winner, Avik Agrawal was awarded a cash prize of INR 1,00,000, along with an all-expenses-paid trip to Disneyland, Hong Kong, as a recognition for his performance and progression through the competition.

This year’s edition was anchored around the theme ‘Bee Spellionaire’, which positions knowledge and language skills as a form of long-term value for young learners. The concept underscores the role of spelling and vocabulary in building confidence, clarity of expression, and critical thinking among students. Through this initiative, SBI Life continues to provide structured platforms that encourages learning beyond classrooms and supports the holistic development of our future leaders.

Ravindra Sharma, Chief of Brand, Corporate Communications and CSR at SBI Life Insurance, said, “The theme of SBI Life Spell Bee, ‘Bee Spellionaire’, reflects our endeavour to create intellectual wealth for our future leaders by enriching their vocabulary and introducing them to new words that expand knowledge and sharpen articulation. This growing richness of language fosters confidence and clarity, empowering young Spellionaires to express their thoughts and vision, to carve a better future for themselves and the nation. At SBI Life, we describe this spirit of progress as ‘Apne Liye, Apno Ke Liye’.

He further added, “Platforms such as the SBI Life Spell Bee engage young learners by nurturing curiosity, competence and confidence — qualities that are fundamental to building a confident nation. We are humbled by the enthusiastic nationwide participation in the 15th edition of SBI Life Spell Bee, the promising performances offer a glimpse into the potential of our enterprising future leaders.”

Avik Agrawal, ‘Spell Master of India’ -SBI Life Spell Bee Season 15, said, “It was enriching to meet so many children from across the country, and I have learnt a lot from this experience. I am grateful to the organizers for giving me this opportunity and platform”.

Commenting on the Grand Finale, Yatish Mehrishi, CEO, Entertainment Network (India) Limited, said, “Season 15 of Spell Bee showcased some of the country’s finest young spellers. The new gamified format and engaging finale experiences helped us connect more deeply with students. It is encouraging to see the continued support of schools, parents, teachers and students in making Spell Bee India’s largest spelling competition. Mirchi remains committed to enriching the lives of students through experiential properties like Spell Bee.”

SBI Life Spell Bee witnessed participation from students across multiple cities and schools, with the competition conducted through several stages including school-level, city-level, regional, and national rounds. The National Grand Finale was aired on Jiostar and simulcast on Nickelodeon, Nick HD+ and Sonic, extending the reach of the initiative to audiences across the country.