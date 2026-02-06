AVPN Health Impact Leadership Forum 2026 Spotlights Innovative Health Solutions and Last-Mile Impact

AVPN, the largest network of social investors in Asia, today hosted the AVPN Health Impact Leadership Forum 2026 in Hyderabad, a strategic pre-event convening ahead of BioAsia 2026. The Forum brought together leaders from across corporate, philanthropic, pharmaceutical, life sciences, healthcare, and policy ecosystems to catalyse collaboration in healthcare innovation and accelerate progress towards stronger health outcomes in India.

The Forum featured speakers from around the globe, including senior officials from the Government of India, Wilhelm Foundation, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD), Takeda Pharmaceuticals, Bayer, Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi), William J. Clinton Foundation, Rare Care Centre, SRM Foundation among others. Esteemed speakers include; Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana; Dr. Choo-Beng Goh, Head of Medical Affairs, India and South East Asia, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd; Dr․ Ratna Dua Puri, Senior Consultant & Chairperson, Institute of Medical Genetics and Genomics, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital; Prof. (Dr.) Rajiv Janardhanan, Dean (Research), Faculty of Medical & Health Sciences, SRM Institute of Science & Technology; Helene Cederroth, Co-Founder, Wilhelm Foundation; Dr. Ashwin Dalal, Head, Diagnostics Division, Center for DNA Fingerprinting & Diagnostics; Dr. Gareth Baynam, Medical Director, Rare Care Centre; Sanjay Sarin, Continental Lead Asia and South Asia Director, Drugs for Neglected Diseases Initiative (DNDi); Akash Dey, Deputy Director, Infectious Diseases, William J. Clinton Foundation (WJCF); Jack Fisher, Strategic Engagement and Impact Lead, Climate and Health, Bayer; Lavanya Jayaram, Regional Director, South Asia, AVPN and more.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Jayesh Ranjan, Special Chief Secretary, Government of Telangana said, “strengthening health systems is a national priority and requires sustained collaboration between government, industry, and the social sector. Aligning innovative financing and CSR with public health priorities enables scalable, outcome-driven solutions that complement government efforts to improve access, resilience, and quality of care. Platforms such as the AVPN Health Impact Leadership Forum 2026 help advance this alignment by fostering partnerships that translate policy intent into on-ground impact.”

Speaking at the Forum, Madhavika Bajoria, Executive Director, Health - Impact, AVPN, said, “Addressing undiagnosed diseases and advancing healthcare innovation in India requires collaboration across government, corporates, researchers, and the social investment community. The AVPN Health Impact Leadership Forum provided a unique platform to showcase innovative solutions, foster cross-sector partnerships, and translated insights into scalable, patient-centric impact. By connecting diverse stakeholders, we can strengthen India’s health ecosystem, mobilise resources strategically, and drive long-term systemic change that benefits patients and communities alike.”

A key highlight of the Forum was the unveiling of findings from India’s first-ever Undiagnosed Hackathon, organised by AVPN in partnership with the Wilhelm Foundation, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and the Centre for DNA Fingerprinting and Diagnostics (CDFD) from 4–5 February 2026 in Hyderabad. The initiative brought together clinicians, researchers, geneticists, and innovators to explore novel approaches to improving diagnosis and care for patients with rare and undiagnosed diseases. The event underscored the potential of interdisciplinary collaboration, data-driven diagnostics, and technology-enabled solutions to address persistent gaps in India’s healthcare system.

Sharing perspectives from the private sector, Dr. Choo-Beng Goh, Head of Medical Affairs, India and South East Asia, Takeda Pharmaceuticals (Asia Pacific) Pte Ltd, said, “Strengthening health systems and addressing complex medical challenges like Rare Diseases require integrated, cross-sector collaboration, supported by innovation and data-driven approaches. In partnership with AVPN, Takeda is committed to leveraging expertise and resources to co-create scalable solutions that improve diagnostics, advance patient-centric care, and drive measurable impact across India’s health ecosystem.”

As part of the Forum, delegates were given an exclusive preview of AVPN’s Annual Global Conference 2026 to be held in New Delhi, India, from 25 to 27 August 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, providing early insights into the themes and priorities that will guide the next global convening of social investors, policymakers, and impact leaders.