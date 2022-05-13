AWS, Apeejay Edu start programme for NEP

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS), an Amazon.com company, and Apeejay Education, an Indian institution, have launched the National Education Policy Accelerator Program (NEPAP), an initiative to enable academic institutions in India to align with the technology requirements documented in the Government's National Education Policy 2020 (NEP 2020). This is the first program in India to support the technology transformation of education institutions as per the NEP 2020.

The pioneering national education policy accelerator program will support academic institutions and Indian edtechs to create and adopt digital solutions to advance India's education sector, the release added.

The NEP 2020 aims to strengthen India's education sector that directly contributes to the country's growth and development, demonstrating the need to integrate technology in education to improve learning and teaching at all levels. The accelerator program will address two key tenets of the NEP 2020 – on the extensive use of technology in teaching, learning, education planning, and management; and in the creation of open, interoperable, evolvable, public digital infrastructure in the education sector to support multiple platforms and point solutions.

"Academic institutions in India need to reach the digital maturity advised by the NEP 2020, and take advantage of the latest technologies to modernize their systems, address evolving learner expectations and demands, and achieve operating cost savings," said Aditya Berlia, co–promoter, Apeejay Education. "There is a clear need today to help institutions identify and define problem statements, develop digital solutions, test their efficacies in fail-safe environments, and scale the solutions for the benefit of the education sector."