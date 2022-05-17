AWS unveils SMB Vidyalaya

Hyderabad: Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Tuesday launched SMB Vidyalaya, a technology upskilling programme to help Small and Medium-sized Businesses (SMBs) in India digitise their operations and offerings by using AWS Cloud.

SMB Vidyalaya packs in over 50 technology education modules tailored for SMBs and the opportunities they have in order to drive business growth. AWS has also expanded its Amazon Digital Suite, a curated set of software solutions developed with local third-party technology providers, which enables India's SMBs to quickly and easily digitise operations and bring their businesses to the internet.

SMB Vidyalaya is available to small and medium businesses through a hybrid training model, which bundles online and in-person channels. AWS is working with SMB-focused associations like the World Association for Small and Medium Enterprises (WASME) that will help drive awareness for the programme with SMBs across India through downloadable product brochures, educational course videos, and webinars. It also plans to equip local professionals with AWS product training and courseware.

"We remain deeply committed to further driving the digital journey of SMBs in India," said Puneet Chandok, President ofCommercial Business, AWS India."Cloud education is key to the success of India's large and diverse SMB market, and SMB Vidyalaya will help SMBsunderstand the business benefits of digital transformation and enable faster implementation together with AWS and our partners," he added.