Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. Announces the Launch of Akiki London – A New Chapter in the Contemporary Luxury Segment

With over three decades of expertise in the world of bags and accessories, Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd. marks a significant milestone with the unveiling of its most meaningful evolution - Akiki London, a contemporary luxury handbag brand for today’s woman of substance and style. The new brand is introducing a debut collection of handbags that perfectly blends modern global designs with artisanal heritage, celebrating thoughtful craftsmanship and individuality.

The name Akiki draws inspiration from Agate, a gemstone known for its layered beauty and innate strength. The brand not only reflects the spirit of the women it’s made for but is also committed to creating pieces that are both beautiful and meaningful to those who wear them. Akiki speaks to the woman who seeks more than just functionality from fashion; she seeks meaning. Her individuality is defined by her own language of style and not by momentary trends.

Rooted in the cultural richness of London, Akiki reimagines handbags not merely as accessories but as thoughtful expressions of self – artful, purposeful and personal. Each silhouette is designed to be timeless yet contemporary, bold yet understated and elegant - much like the city that shapes its aesthetic. And to further bring excellence and meticulous craftsmanship to its innovative designs, Akiki collaborates with renowned partners across Europe and Asia. This allows the brand to deliver pieces that embody global luxury standards without the conventional markup.

Further adding a creative and unique layer to its narrative, Akiki is introducing KIKI - its official mascot and brand muse. Represented by a British Bulldog, KIKI embodies the playful, expressive, and unapologetically bold spirit of the brand. Designed to serve as a visual anchor across campaigns and collections, KIKI will be brought to life through a custom in-store display, creating a memorable touchpoint and a deeper emotional connection with Akiki’s audience.

“With Akiki, we enter into a largely untapped white space as the market continues to evolve. While most handbags focus primarily on workwear and utility-driven design, Akiki’s statement pieces have been engineered for moments of substance and impact, offering the discerning woman of today luxury that is thoughtful, well-crafted and leaves a lasting impression. This launch marks an exciting new chapter for us as we proudly add this unique offering that bridges heritage with innovation and empowers women to express their true selves”, says Nishant Bakliwal, Head - Digital & Communications at Bagzone Lifestyles Pvt. Ltd.

Furthermore, the launch marks a significant evolution for Bagzone Lifestyles - from a trusted name in accessible fashion to a trailblazer in contemporary luxury. With this bold step forward, the company reaffirms its design-first ethos and commitment to serving a new generation of consumers who value authenticity, quality, and purpose.