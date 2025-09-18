Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund Crosses ₹5,400 Crore AUM, Celebrates Two Years of Strong Growth

Bajaj Finserv AMC marks the second anniversary of its flagship Equity fund, Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund, with a strategy anchored in investing in ‘Megatrends’. The fund has achieved a significant milestone, growing its assets under management (AUM) to ₹5,410.04 crore (as on 31st Aug 2025) in just two years. Since its inception, the fund has showcased a robust performance, delivering a CAGR of 19.19%* under the regular Plan and 20.91%* under the direct Plan (as on 31st Aug 2025)

The Fund adopts a MEGATRENDS investing strategy, capitalising long-term structural shifts across areas such as technology, regulatory change, demographics, environment, and societal transformation. By proactively identifying and investing in sectors positioned to benefit from these far-reaching trends, the fund aims to deliver sustainable, long-term growth. Using this framework, the fund currently invests in a diversified portfolio of 81 stocks, each selected for its potential to thrive in evolving market landscapes. Incorporating a mix of active allocations across large cap, mid cap and small cap, the fund’s major sector weightings include banking, financial services, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology, electrical equipment, industrial products, retail, consumer durables, IT software, real estate, and beverages

Launched in August 2023, Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund has consistently attracted investor inflows, growing across 2,52,388 folios (as on 31st Aug 2025), underscoring both investor confidence and the fund's agile approach across varying market capitalizations. Benchmarked against the BSE 500 TRI, the Flexi Cap Fund is designed to capture opportunities spanning megatrends across large cap, mid cap and small cap, and has quickly become one of the fastest-growing offerings in the AMC’s portfolio.

Speaking on the fund milestone, Ganesh Mohan, Managing Director, Bajaj Finserv AMC said, “The flexicap fund was our flagship equity fund that we launched with a differentiated megatrend theme. At the 2-year anniversary of the fund, I am happy to see the way the fund has grown and performed. The growth of the fund reflects the trust our investors and distributors have placed in us & the strong performance reflects a differentiated investment philosophy and investment processes we adopt at Bajaj Finserv AMC. Looking forward, we continue to focus on creating sustainable long-term wealth for all Indians by creating unique, true-to-label funds paired with an agile and process-oriented discipline in our investment management approach."

Elaborating on the funds’ performance, Nimesh Chandan, Chief Investment Officer, Bajaj Finserv AMC said, “Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund is a true-to-label Flexi Cap Fund that invests in businesses that benefit from long term megatrends. The fund leverages our in-house INQUBE investment philosophy—a blend of Information edge, Quantitative edge, and Behavioural edge— that helps efficient stock selection and allocation. Rather than simply “going with the flow,” the fund focuses on “anticipating the flow” by investing in companies aligned with future profit pools. As a result, the fund also has high active share. This approach allows the fund to capture opportunities emerging from structural shifts in the economy and deliver sustainable long-term value.”

Bajaj Finserv AMC has grown significantly in both size and scope since the launch of its maiden scheme in 2023. The fund offers diversified range of products and currently has 17 active schemes (8 Equity, 5 Debt, and 4 Hybrid), along with 5 passive schemes.

*Source: Internal Data As on 29th August 2025 (Since Inception Annualized Return). Past performance may or may not be sustained in future.

Disclaimer: Mutual Fund Investments are subject to market risks, read all scheme related documents carefully.

Bajaj Finserv Flexi Cap Fund

Returns as on 29th August, 2025. Past performance may or may not be sustained in future. Different Plans i.e. Regular Plan and Direct Plan under the scheme have different expense structure. Benchmark: BSE 500 TRI Additional Benchmark: Nifty 50 TRI. Inception Date: 14th August 2023.

Period for which scheme’s performance has been provided is computed basis last day of the previous month preceding the date of this material.

Returns greater than 1 year are compounded annualized. Face Value per unit: Rs. 10.

The Fund managers of the scheme: Mr. Nimesh Chandan (Equity Portion), Mr. Sorbh Gupta (Equity Portion), Mr. Siddharth Choudhary (Debt Portion).

Other Schemes Managed by Fund Managers

Funds Managed by Mr. Nimesh Chandan and Mr. Sorbh Gupta (Equity portion), Mr. Siddharth Chaudhary (Debt portion)

Inception Dates: Bajaj Finserv Balanced Advantage Fund- 15th December 2023, Bajaj Finserv Large and Mid Cap Fund- 27th February 2024, Bajaj Finserv Large Cap Fund- 20th August 2024

Benchmark: #NIFTY 50 Hybrid Composite debt 50:50 Index, ##Nifty Large Midcap 250 TRI, ###Nifty 100 Total Return Index (TRI)

Funds Managed by Mr. Siddharth Chaudhary & Mr. Nimesh Chandan

Inception dates: Bajaj Finserv Overnight Fund- : 5th July 2023, Bajaj Finserv Liquid Fund- 5th July 2023, Bajaj Finserv Money Market Fund- 24th July 2023, Bajaj Finserv Banking and PSU Fund- 13th November 2023

Benchmark: *CRISIL Liquid Overnight Index, **NIFTY Liquid Index A-I, ***NIFTY Money Market Index A-I, ****NIFTY Banking & PSU Debt Index A-II

Nimesh Chandan also manages equity portion of Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund, Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund. He also manages Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund, Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund.

Siddharth Chaudhary manages Bajaj Finserv Gilt Fund. He manages debt portion of Bajaj Finserv Healthcare Fund, Bajaj Finserv Consumption Fund, Bajaj Finserv ELSS Tax Saver Fund, Bajaj Finserv Multi Cap Fund, Bajaj Finserv Small Cap Fund, Bajaj Finserv Equity Savings Fund.