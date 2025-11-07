Bandhan Mutual Fund Launches Bandhan Healthcare Fund to Tap into India’s Expanding Healthcare Opportunity

Bandhan Mutual Fund announces the launch of the Bandhan Healthcare Fund, an open-ended equity scheme investing across healthcare, pharma, and allied services. The fund seeks to capture opportunities within one of India’s fastest-growing sectors, healthcare, spanning hospitals and diagnostics, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, wellness, health-tech, and more. The New Fund Offer (NFO) opens on Monday, 10 November 2025, and closes on Monday, 24 November 2025. Investments in the Bandhan Healthcare Fund can be made through licensed mutual fund distributors, investment advisors, online platforms, or directly at https://bandhanmutual.com/nfo/ bandhan-healthcare-fund/ .

Vishal Kapoor, CEO, Bandhan AMC, while discussing the new offering, said, “Healthcare is not just a necessity; it is one of the most enduring growth themes of our time. As populations age and medical innovation accelerates, healthcare ecosystems globally and in India are expanding rapidly. With economic progress, healthcare expenditure naturally rises, and India is no exception. Despite strong growth, per-capita spending and infrastructure remain relatively low, while insurance coverage and incomes continue to improve, offering a long runway for sustained expansion. The Bandhan Healthcare Fund offers investors a disciplined and diversified way to participate in this structural transformation, capturing opportunities across the healthcare value chain with a long-term perspective.”

Highlighting the investment strategy, Viraj Kulkarni, Fund Manager, Bandhan Healthcare Fund, said, “The healthcare universe is vast, and within it lie multiple growth engines. The Bandhan Healthcare Fund aims to capture this diversity through a structured, bottom-up approach. The portfolio will be thoughtfully diversified across four key healthcare themes, Hospitals & Diagnostics, Export Contract Development and Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API), Export Generics, and Domestic Branded Formulations, each contributing around 20–30% to the portfolio. Our focus is on identifying fundamentally strong companies with scalable business models, sound balance sheets, and consistent profitability.”