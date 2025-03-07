Bandhan Mutual Fund Launches ‘The Equal Calculator’ to account for career breaks when planning your financial goals

This Women’s Day, Bandhan Mutual Fund is redefining financial planning with the launch of The Equal Calculator, an online tool designed to accommodate real-life career journeys—pauses and all. Unlike traditional investment calculators that assume uninterrupted earnings, The Equal Calculator recognizes that career breaks are a reality, especially for women who step away for family, education, or personal growth. This one-of-its-kind financial tool ensures that taking a break doesn’t mean falling behind. By factoring in career gaps, Bandhan Mutual Fund’s - The Equal Calculator helps individuals plan their financial future with confidence, providing a more accurate roadmap to long-term wealth creation. The name ‘The Equal Calculator’ embodies the commitment to fairness in financial planning. It signifies that every projection is precisely balanced to reflect true potential—even when career breaks occur.

To take charge of your financial future, The Equal Calculator can be accessed at http://equalcalculator.in.

To highlight the need for taking into account the breaks when financial planning, Bandhan Mutual Fund also launched an ad for The Equal Calculator – Watch it here: https://youtu.be/UEU9h7DTWw4

“At Bandhan Mutual Fund, we believe financial independence shouldn’t be compromised by life’s pauses,” said Vishal Kapoor, CEO at Bandhan AMC. “With The Equal Calculator, we empower individuals—especially women—to stay in control of their financial goals, regardless of career interruptions. Our tool ensures you receive a calculation that’s squarely in line with your financial aspirations, leveling the playing field, no matter the pauses in your journey.”

By championing financial inclusivity, Bandhan Mutual Fund reinforces its commitment to helping every investor stay on track, no matter their journey.