Bank Holidays in December 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 8 days

In December 2024, all the banks across Telangana will remainclosed for eight days.
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays differentlyfor each state. There is only one occasion that is Christmas. The holiday listalso includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. Most of the state’sbanks are open during the month except on second Saturdays andSundays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in December 2024
- December 1 – Sunday
- December 8 – Sunday
- December 14 – Second Saturday
- December 15 – Sunday
- December 22 – Sunday
- December 25 – Wednesday – Christmas
- December 28 – Fourth Saturday
- December 29 – Sunday
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply toall banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may varyfrom one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.Regarding state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bankbranches and find the exact dates.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidaysunder the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable InstrumentsAct and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts.However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.