Bank Holidays in January 2022: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 9 days

In January 2022, all the banks will remain closed for nine days, i.e. the holiday list includes New year's day, Makara Sankranti, four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all across the country.



January 2022

January 1 – Saturday – New Year's Day

January 2 – Sunday

January 8 – Second Saturday

January 9 – Sunday

January 14 – Thursday – Makara Sankranti

January 16 – Sunday

January 22 – Fourth Saturday

January 23 – Sunday

January 26 – Wednesday – Republic Day

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list – Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs, mobile banking will be available during these holidays as well.