Bank Holidays in January 2022: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 9 days
In January 2022, all the banks will remain closed for nine days, i.e. the holiday list includes New year's day, Makara Sankranti, four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all across the country.
January 2022
January 1 – Saturday – New Year's Day
January 2 – Sunday
January 8 – Second Saturday
January 9 – Sunday
January 14 – Thursday – Makara Sankranti
January 16 – Sunday
January 22 – Fourth Saturday
January 23 – Sunday
January 26 – Wednesday – Republic Day
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.
When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.
There are three types of holidays mentioned in the RBI list – Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs, mobile banking will be available during these holidays as well.