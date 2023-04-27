Bank Holidays in May 2023: Banks to be closed for 7 days in Telangana

The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays and differs with each state. Most of the state's banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays.



In May 2023, all the banks will remain closed for 7 days, i.e., the holiday list includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays, and Labour Day. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.



Bank Holidays in May 2023

· May 1 – May Day/ Labour Day

· May 7 – Sunday

· May 13 – Second Saturday

· May 14 – Sunday

· May 21 – Sunday

· May 27 – Fourth Saturday

· May 28 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change



Guidance for Customers



Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.

About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

Three types of holidays are mentioned in the RBI list – Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.