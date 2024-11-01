Bank Holidays in November 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 7 days

The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays differently for each state. There is only one occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The holiday list also includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.

Bank Holidays in November 2024

• November 3 – Sunday

• November 9 – Second Saturday

• November 10 – Sunday

• November 15 – Guru Nanak Jayanti, Friday

• November 17 – Sunday

• November 23 – Fourth Saturday

• November 24 – Sunday

*This holiday list is subject to change

Guidance for Customers

Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates.

The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.