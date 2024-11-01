Live
- India ties: Trump has track of engagements, Harris's record sparse littered with Kashmir statements
- Global iPhone sales up 6 pc at $46.2 bn, Apple services revenue at all-time high
- Mahindra Auto records highest ever SUV sales in Oct, overall auto growth up 20 pc
- Rahul, Priyanka condole Catholicos Mor Baselios Thomas' demise
- Indian diaspora celebrate Diwali, Bandi Chhor Divas in Canada
- Bibek Debroy left an indelible mark on India’s intellectual landscape: PM Modi
- OnePlus 13 Debuts with Snapdragon 8 Elite and Massive 6,000mAh Battery: Details
- Charuhasan Hospitalised After Fall Before Diwali, Daughter Suhasini Mani Ratnam Shares Health Update
- Several injured in couple of road accidents in Srikakulam and West Godavari
- Czech antitrust agency denies Westinghouse, EDF complaints over KHNP's nuclear deal
Just In
Bank Holidays in November 2024: Banks in Telangana to be closed for 7 days
In November 2024, all the banks across Telangana will remain closed for seven days.
The Reserve Bank of India plans bank holidays differently for each state. There is only one occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. The holiday list also includes four Sundays, second and fourth Saturdays. Most of the state’s banks are open during the month except on second Saturdays and Sundays. Banks observe only gazetted holidays across the country.
Bank Holidays in November 2024
• November 3 – Sunday
• November 9 – Second Saturday
• November 10 – Sunday
• November 15 – Guru Nanak Jayanti, Friday
• November 17 – Sunday
• November 23 – Fourth Saturday
• November 24 – Sunday
*This holiday list is subject to change
Guidance for Customers
Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, the public and the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another, there may also be other state-wise bank holidays. About the state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branches and find the exact dates.
The RBI list mentions three types of holidays: Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act, Holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts. However, ATMs and mobile banking will be available during these holidays.