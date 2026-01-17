Bank of Baroda partners Credai Hyderabad property show

Hyderabad: Bankof Baroda, one of India’s leading public sector banks, has partnered with Credai Hyderabad as the Exclusive Presenting Partner for the upcoming Credai Hyderabad Property Show 2026, scheduled to be held from February 6 to 8 at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. The three-day property expo, organised by the Hyderabad chapter of the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (Credai), will bring together some of the city’s leading real estate developers on a single platform. The event aims to offer prospective homebuyers an opportunity to explore a wide range of residential projects while benefiting from attractive home loan offers and financing solutions from Bank of Baroda.

The Property Show will exclusively feature RERA-approved projects from Credai member developers, ensuring transparency, credibility and greater confidence for buyers. At the Bank of Baroda stall, visitors will be able to avail instant in-principle home loan sanctions, special offers, and personalised loan consultations, enabling faster and smoother home-buying decisions.Speaking on the association, Ritesh Kumar, General Manager and Zonal Head – Hyderabad Zone, Bank of Baroda, said the bank remains committed to supporting Hyderabad’s growth by facilitating accessible and customised financial solutions for both homebuyers and developers. He noted that Hyderabad continues to be one of India’s most vibrant housing markets and added that the partnership with Credai Hyderabad would help make home ownership more accessible and affordable for aspiring buyers.