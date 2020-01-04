Trending :
Home  > Business

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 920 crores via bonds

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 920 crores via bonds
Highlights

State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has raised Rs 920 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds on private placement basis.

New Delhi: State-owned Bank of Baroda on Friday said it has raised Rs 920 crore by issuing Basel III-compliant bonds on private placement basis.

The issue which opened on Thursday and closed the same day, saw a total of 11 allottees through private placement of bonds, the bank said in a BSE filing.

A total of 9,200 bonds, aggregating to Rs 920 crore, were issued. The lender has issued and allotted unsecured rated listed subordinated non-convertible fully paid up redeemable Basel III compliant tier II bonds on private placement basis, it added.

To comply with Basel-III Capital Regulations, banks need to improve and strengthen their capital planning processes.

These norms are being implemented to mitigate concerns on potential stresses on asset quality and consequential impact on performance and profitability of banks.

Indian banking system has been implementing Basel III standards in phases since April 1, 2013.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Innovate to excel: PM Modi3 Jan 2020 9:00 PM GMT

Innovate to excel: PM Modi

MIM launches online campaign against Citizen amendment act
MIM launches online campaign against Citizen amendment act
CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams
CM KCR directs officials to construct adequate Check Dams
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Aarogyasri In AP, A Revolutionary Healthcare Initiative
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan skipper
Ganguly must push for INDvPAK matches, insists former Pakistan...


Top