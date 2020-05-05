Bank of Baroda's CSR initiative

Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda (BoB), Telangana Regional office, Hyderabad has distributed essential goods like rice, dal, sugar, oil packets, salt ,turmeric, chili powder and onion /potatoes worth Rs 90,000 to 100 migrant workers and others residing at three different GHMC shelter places of Madhapur , Hi-tech City and Lingampally on Monday.

Migrant workers expressed their happiness over the kind gesture and charity of Bank of Baroda officials during the Covid-19 crisis.

BoB officials K Vijaya Raju, Regional Head, T V V S Sarma, DRM, Anuradha Sreepada, Chief Manager, Chandanagar Branch and other officers from regional office were present.