Banks Holidays in October 2020; Check the list here

Banks Holidays in October 2020: All the banks will remain closed for nine days in October. In October the banks will remain closed on all Sundays and two Saturdays. Three occasions are falling in this month that are Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra and Milad-un-Nabi. But as Dusshera is occurring on October 26, which is the fourth Saturday, we missed one holiday.

October holiday list includes four Sundays, the second and fourth Saturdays. Different states will have special public holidays accordingly. Customers are advised to plan their bank-related work as per the bank holidays.



List of Bank Holidays in October 2020:



 October 2 – Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti

 October 4 – Sunday

 October 10 – Second Saturday

 October 11 – Sunday

 October 18 – Sunday

 October 24 – Fourth Saturday

 October 25 – Sunday

 October 26 – Dussehra

 October 30 – Milad-un-Nabi

* This holiday list is subject to change



Guidance for Customers



Please note that the central government holidays apply to all banks, public as well as the private sector. Though the holiday dates may vary from one bank to another and there may also be other state-wise bank holidays.



When it comes to state holidays, customers are advised to visit their respective bank branch and find out the exact dates. Please note that banks are closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month.

