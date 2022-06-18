Barbeque Nation opens sixth outlet in AP

Visakhapatnam Over the past 15 years, Barbeque Nation has expanded to over 83 cities with 173 outlets across India.

This was disclosed by the popular food joint's officials at the opening of Barbeque Nation-the third outlet in Visakhapatnam and the sixth in Andhra Pradesh.

The new outlet at Madhurawada can accommodate 120 people, providing a platform for hosting corporate lunches and hosting family gatherings. The eclectic d��cor of the outlet suits the aesthetic sensibilities of all. Tollywood actress Archana Shastry was the chief guest. Children of Hope for Life Foundation were present to mark the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Faiz Azim Chief Operating Officer, Barbeque Nation Hospitality Limited, said "we are happy to launch our third outlet at Visakhapatnam. The wide range of delicious buffet spreads is sure to satiate the taste buds of everyone."