BCG to Shape National AI Strategy Dialogues and Sector Playbooks at AI Impact Summit India 2026

As AI becomes embedded into how economies function, the challenge is no longer adoption but integration into large, complex systems. Boston Consulting Group (BCG) will play a key role at the AI Impact Summit India, scheduled from 16–20 February 2026 in New Delhi. BCG will contribute to impactful conversations on scaling artificial intelligence across public systems, financial services, education, agriculture, manufacturing, healthcare, skilling, and inclusive development. The summit also reflects India’s rising AI stature globally, echoed by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who has rejected the idea of India being a “second-tier AI power,” citing global benchmarks that place the country among leading nations in AI preparedness, penetration, and talent.

BCG will launch two flagship AI reports, lead strategic sessions, and support multiple summit events in collaboration with the government, industry-led bodies and global experts, underscoring its commitment to shaping India’s AI-led growth story.

Commenting on BCG’s role at the AI Impact Summit, Nipun Kalra, India Leader - BCG X, BCG said, “AI is moving from experimentation to large-scale impact and India hosting a global forum of this stature marks an important milestone in its emergence as a key voice in the global AI landscape. The AI Impact Summit signals India’s intent to lead the shift from vision to implementation. At BCG, we are working at the intersection of policy, institutions, and industry — helping design AI strategy playbooks, strengthen governance and capability frameworks, and accelerate AI adoption in critical sectors. We are proud to contribute to this collaborative effort and shaping India’s AI leadership journey.”

“Across national AI programmes, a clear pattern emerges: countries that learn systematically from peers move far more quickly from strategy to scaled execution. Applying proven approaches across governance, talent, and infrastructure helps governments avoid pilot fatigue and focus on what delivers impact at scale.”, said Saibal Chakraborty, India Leader, Technology and Digital Advantage Practice, BCG

Major Report Launches scheduled at the event:

Playbook for National AI Strategy and Implementation

Developed by BCG in partnership with JICA, the report provides a practical blueprint for governments to design and operationalize national AI strategies. It outlines a five-pillar framework covering AI strategy, competitiveness, enablers, infrastructure, and governance, with implementation pathways relevant for countries across the Global South. The report will be formally launched during the panel discussion ‘Building Blocks for National AI Strategy and Implementation’ on 20 February, led by industry experts and senior government officials.

AI for All: Catalysing Jobs, Growth, and Opportunity report

BCG as the knowledge partner, will also unveil a sector-focused report on how AI is reshaping the financial institutions, education, agriculture, manufacturing, and healthcare sectors in collaboration with India AI mission and Prosus, covering AI-led productivity transformation, intelligent risk management, hyper-personalization, and operating model redesign. The report will be launched on 17 February.

Other than the report launches, BCG is supporting the summit through both thought leadership and program execution, including:

Panel discussion on AI skilling ‘Empowering the Human Edge: Building a Future-Ready Workforce in the Age of AI’ in association with JICA, led by Sidharth Madaan, Managing Director & Partner, BCG on 16 February , convening global experts and ecosystem leaders.

AI for All: Catalysing Jobs, Growth, and Opportunity session under the main ‘AI for All’ track, featuring the launch of the BCG–Prosus report led by Vipin V, Managing Director & Partner, BCG, and Tirtha Chatterjee, Partner, BCG, scheduled on 17 February

A panel discussion on AI in the healthcare sector titled, ‘From Volume to Value: Role of AI in Redefining Indian Pharma's Leadership for Viksit Bharat 2047’ , developed in partnership with IPA-Indian Pharmaceutical Alliance and IAIRO-Indian AI Research Organization to be moderated by Priyanka Aggarwal , Managing Director and Senior Partner, India and South East Asia Leader, Healthcare Practice, BCG scheduled on 18 February 2026 .

Panel discussion on ‘Building Blocks for National AI Strategy and Implementation’, led by BCG expert Saibal Chakraborty, India Leader, Technology and Digital Advantage Practice featuring the launch of the playbook for national AI strategy and implementation, developed in collaboration with JICA on 20 February