Best time to start investing is today, regardless of mkt upheavals

Thetimeless question of whether should I start investing now or wait is a debate as old as the markets itself. Just this weekend, an investor, a seasoned man who built his wealth steadily over a decadecalled with a question. His daughter had just started working, and he wanted to pass on the gift of financial discipline to her. But as they talked, the same old hesitation emerged: “The market is at a record high. Is this the right time to begin her SIP, or should we wait?”

His worry is universal. At every peak, investors wonder if they’re buying at the top. At every trough, fear holds them back. This emotional tug-of-war is the market’s constant background noise. Yet, history tells a consistent, quieter story: while markets oscillate, their long-term trajectory is upward, especially in a growing economy like India’s. The real obstacle isn’t the market level but our own psychology.

Waiting for the perfect moment to invest is like waiting for the perfect moment to start exercising - it never arrives. But the myth of perfect timing captivates each of us. Markets are meant to fluctuate. If they didn’t, there would be no opportunity for growth. The fear of investing at a high is understandable, but it often leads to a costly delay in the journey. Time in the market has consistently proven more valuable than timing the market.

Like exercising, you could warm yourself up before investing. The warm-up includes addressing one’s financial fundamentals. Budget: A crucial and foremost part, knowing where your money goes – the cash flows. An emergency fund: a safety net that wouldn’t disrupt your investment discipline in a personal crisis. Goal: That emotional pull for your very reason to think about investing in the first place, and finally, First Step: The courage to begin, however small it is.

For a beginner, especially irrespective of age, the primary goal isn’t immediate profit but making strides towards the defined goals and acclimatization. The first few years are about developing the muscle memory to stay invested through volatility. When you begin exercising, in the first few days, almost every muscle begins to ache, protesting the change and begging you to stop. Similarly, the market could present itself with multiple opportunities to stop the investments and vex your intent, but this is the phase you continue your journey.

A SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) is not the only way, but a brilliant discipline. It’s a behavioral coach that automates discipline, ensuring you buy more units when prices are low and fewer when they are high, averaging your cost over time. It removes the need for prophetic market calls.

But what about a large lump sum, like from a property sale? Here, the psychological risk is real. Deploying a large amount right before a 15% correction can shatter even a long-term horizon’s resolve. The theoretical upside of immediate, full exposure is often outweighed by the very real chance of panic and exit.

Here comes the power of staggering, a psychological airbag. This is where staggering investmentsSIP or a Systematic Transfer Plan (STP) outshine. It’s not about maximizing returns in a back test. It’s about managing your emotional response. By spreading the investment over 12–24 months, you gain exposure while building a sense of control. You experience the market’s moves in smaller, more digestible portions.No chart or historical fact can truly prepare someone for the visceral feel of seeing their capital decline. Staggering is a gentle introduction. It allows the investor to live through cycles without being overwhelmed, transforming theoretical risk tolerance into a real, tested one.

The beginner’s mandate is simple: Invest, Experience, and Stay invested. For anyone starting, regardless of age, the instruction should be to commit to a staggered plan (SIP/STP) for the next 2-3 years, come what may. The goal in this phase is not to evaluate performance, but to ensure two things. One is exposed to the market gyrations, and the other is to stay invested despite the near-term shortcomings. This period of apprenticeship is in volatility. It teaches that downturns are not permanent losses, but part of the landscape. It builds the perseverance required to eventually reap the long-term, upward-skewed rewards.

So, coming back to the investor and his daughter, the answer isn’t to wait but to begin with a structure that respects both the market’s nature and the human psyche. Start now and start smart. Don’t let the record highs paralyze the decision. Use them as the motivation to start a process designed to navigate all highs and lows.

Begin a SIP, not as a bet on the market’s next move, but as the first step in a lifelong habit. The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second-best time is today, even if the weather seems too sunny or too stormy. You plant anyway, water consistently, and trust in the growth that comes with seasons. Start the journey. Stagger the entry. Stay the course. The fruits of this discipline will be far sweeter than any perfectly timed entry could ever be.

(The author is a partner at “Wealocity Analytics”, a SEBI-registered Research Analyst firm, and could be reached at [email protected])