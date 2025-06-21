Better, not Bitter: Matrimonial Lawyer Shaili Muzoomdar’s Thoughtful Take on Matrimonial Law

Shaili Muzoomdar is a practicing lawyer with a rich and diverse legal journey rooted in both tradition and transformation. A graduate of Government Law College, Mumbai (2012), she began her legal career as an Articled Clerk at Hariani& Co., where she developed a strong foundation in Real Estate and Corporate Law. Drawn to courtroom dynamics and human-centered law, she transitioned into litigation and joined the chambers of Advocate Mrs. Mridula Kadam in 2014, building a robust independent practice in matrimonial law. Shaili specializes in cases involving divorce, maintenance, custody, and adoption, driven by a philosophy that values conciliation over conflict. Her international exposure through platforms like Seeds of Peace and the Muslim Jewish Conference has shaped her inclusive worldview and empathetic advocacy. Fluent in seven languages, a public speaker, and a community leader, she continues to champion justice with clarity, compassion, and commitment across every platform she serves.

What motivated you to pursue a law degree, and why did you choose Government Law College, Mumbai?

From a young age, I had a strong desire to be actively involved in bringing about change. I never shied away from standing up and standing by what I believed to be fair and just. As I grew up, I realised that there is nothing like ‘the’ truth but there is ‘a’ truth and different versions of a truth. This realization encouraged me to see, perceive and analyse any situation from multiple angles before reaching a conclusion. This strong urge to analyse a given situation from all angles, coupled with readiness to advocate for the conclusion and a strong realisation of power of words/ language steered me in the direction of law which would offer me multiple opportunities to hone up my analytical as well as advocacy skills. Government Law College, with its outstanding alumni ,rich history and solid foundation has always been home to the brightest legal minds. My maternal great grandfather, maternal grandfather and my father have all been alumni of this grand institution. The opportunity of being a part of this legacy was precious for me and I am grateful for it eversince.

Can you share how your experience as an Articled Clerk at Hariani& Co. influenced your early career and understanding of Real Estate and Corporate Law?

A student or a young mind is a lump of clay which requires experienced and skilled hands to mould it into a pot and conducive environment to ready it for the real world. Hariani & Co. gave me my first peek into the realm of the practical world of law. It nurtured and trained my theoretical knowledge into practical skills and harnessed my enthusiasm into determination. Working under very able seniors taught me to appreciate the nuances of drafting, negotiations and documentation. It taught me to develop foresight while drafting contracts and accordingly safeguard one’s client from present as well as future eventualities, it taught me the power of productive negotiations and client interaction. Hariani & Co. will always be my first home which nurtured and readied me for the challenges of the real and practical world.

What unique challenges have you encountered while practicing matrimonial law independently, and how do you address cases involving divorce, maintenance, custody, and restitution of conjugal rights?

Matrimonial matters, unlike many other civil disputes, are of exceptionally personal and sensitive nature. The line between ‘right’ and ‘wrong’ in matrimonial matters is very pale and often ambiguous. Very few cases fall in the clear realm of black or white and most of the cases are in the wide spectrum of grey. While dealing with matrimonial cases, you are dealing with raw emotions whichcan not be narrowed down into the restrictive definitions of ‘good’ or ‘bad’. While the letter of law is always paramount, one has to dig deeper in a matrimonial matter to really understand the nuances involved and have the readiness to deal sensitively with the emotions, expectations and entitlements of people involved in them. Practicing matrimonial law requires an insight into human psychology, willingness to set aside the traditional definitions of victory and defeat and tremendous patience to handhold the client through a very difficult time in their lives. I endeavour to address and handle suchthe cases with a blend of competence and compassion, practicality and principle, tact and toughness. At the end of the day, my motto is :I want my client to come out better from their matrimonial strife, not bitter.

How do you implement your philosophy of preferring conciliation and amicability over conflict in high-tension matrimonial cases?

I have always been a staunch believer of handling disputes and discord with dignity. In the same vein, I believe in ‘divorce with dignity’. In any relationship, especially so in marriage, disagreements are acceptable but disrespect is not. While a marriage may have reached a breaking point, it is best to part ways amicably and civilly (as far as possible). By washing your dirty linen in public or levying disturbing allegations against each other in public, a couple is disrespecting and disregarding the good moments (however few) that they would have once shared together. By engaging in a battle of words with a person that you once chose to spend your life with will only lead to emotional, mental and physical exhaustion in the long run. My attempt is always to make my client come out better from a divorce and not bitter. By ‘conciliation’, I do not mean blindly giving into unreasonable demands of the other or tolerating any form of abuse from the other person. By conciliation, I mean developing emotional intelligence to understand that the aim of a divorce should be to end one’s suffering and the aim should not be to inflict suffering on the other person. The idea should not be to ‘teach the other person a lesson’ but to learn a lesson ourselves and distance ourselves from a dead or abusive marriage at the earliest. Admittedly, there are cases where a legal battle in court, however long it might last, is absolutely imperative and once must not shy away from it. However, in many cases, it is possible to bid goodbye with grace, walk away with wisdom and part ways while keeping your poise intact. Conciliation is about being able to choose civility over cacophony, recovery over revenge and maturity over malevolence. Conciliatory (not reconciliation) and co-operative approach can lead to better outcomes for families, especially children. For instance, in a recent custody battle, we focused on mediation instead of litigation, which ultimately allowed both parents to co-parent which ensured welfare of the child. It was rewarding to see the divorcing couple find a common ground instead of becoming adversaries.

Could you tell us about your experience representing India as a young student in the Seeds of Peace programme and how it has influenced your perspective on conflict resolution?

My experience in the Seeds of Peace programme hugely influenced my approach and attitude in life. Seeds of Peace in an international conflict resolution programme that brings together young students from conflicting nations and encourages dialogue and trust building activities amongst them to teach them the value of co-existence. Seeds of Peace has been a life changing and life shaping journey for me. Being a part of the Seeds of Peace programme taught me that there are always two sides to a coin and most of the conflicts arise because we are taught to villainize anything that differs from our convictions. It taught me to respectfully hear a different perspective without any pressure to have to accept it or abide by it. It instilled in me the words, “I may not agree with a single word that you say but till the end, I will respect your right to disagree with me”. It taught me that disagreements need not be disrespectful, arguments need not be acrimonious and conflict need not be cacophonous. I apply these principles daily while dealing with matrimonial matters. I encourage my clients to resolve their conflicts and part ways through dialogue and discussions, give mediation a chance and choose amiability over acrimony. I constantly endeavour to never lose sight of the human element in law and remember to be assertive without being aggressive, be tough without being tyrannical and be firm without being fanatical.

What lessons have you learned from participating in international peace conferences and cultural exchange programmes across different countries?

Participating in international conferences and cultural exchange programs from a young age opened my eyes to different perspectives on conflict resolution. It reinforced my belief in the power of dialogue and respectful discussion. It showed me that every coin has two sides and that there is ‘a’ truth and not ‘the’ truth. Human relations are complex and span over shades of grey and can not be seen as black or white. It made me realize that we can listen to the other side without the obligation of accepting their narrative. These experiences help me approach legal issues with a broader, more inclusive mindset, which is essential in today’s diverse society. Most importantly, these experiences gave me a lot of exposure and insight in understanding different human natures which help me in understanding my client better by being able to go beyond their words to understand their expectations.

What inspired you to be actively involved in community initiatives like the Internal Complaint Committee for the Prevention of Sexual Harassment at the Workplace?

I am a firm believer of ‘Be the change you want to see in the world’. I have always believed in the importance of community service and advocacy. I do not see these commitments and my legal practice as separate. I believe that advocacy for fairness and justice must resonate from our every action. These roles enrich my understanding of social issues and the role laws can play in resolving them, which ultimately benefit my clients.

Being fluent in six languages, how has your multilingual ability influenced your legal practice and interactions in international forums?

Being multilingual allows me to connect with clients from diverse backgrounds and makes them feel more comfortable sharing their stories. I believe that many people can express themselves best and without any inhibitions in their mother tongues. When I am able to communicate with them in their language of comfort, it helps break down barriers and fosters trust, which is crucial in a relationship between an advocate and a client.

How does your belief in 'unity in diversity' manifest in both your legal work and your broader approach to life?

Centuries before the age of globalization, Indian sages said ”‘Vishwam Bhavati Ek Needam” which means that the whole world is one big nest. These ancient teachings of Indian philosophy were instilled in me from a young age. I was encouraged to travel and read as much as possible. The idea behind reading and travelling is to constantly expose one’s self to new ideas, beliefs and cultures. Exposure to new ideas, beliefs and cultures forces one to challenge and reevaluate one’s own beliefs and convictions and that prevents one from becoming stagnant or dogmatic. Diversity allows humans and cultures to reinvent, rejuvenate and revitalize themselves periodically. Through my travels and readings and interactions with clients, I have realised that while they may be expressed in many different ways, the human emotions and expectations are surprisingly similar across all communities, nationalities and religions. The flavours may be different but the essence remains the same. These insights have helped me to go beyond the spoken words of my client and deal with them with clarity, empathy and sensitivity.