Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools - Residential Academy to Hold Football Trials in HYDERABAD on 15TH December

TELANGANA: Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools (BBFS)—Residential Academy Trials, in collaboration with EnJogo, will conduct trials on 15TH December 2024 at The League Facility, Financial District, Hyderabad. This trail is specifically designed for U13 to U17 young football talent, where selected players can join the prestigious BBFS Residential Academy. Open to players born between 2009 and 2016, the trials provide a platform for aspiring footballers to showcase their skills and potentially embark on a journey toward professional football.

With the BBFS Residential Academy as the backbone of this initiative, the selected players will have access to world-class training facilities, experienced coaches, and comprehensive development programs designed to maximize their potential. The academy serves as a springboard for players to eventually earn a spot on the Indian National Team, nurturing athletic skills and personal growth.

Regarding the initiative, Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia said, “We believe that football is a sport that should be accessible to every young talent in the country, regardless of where they come from. These trials are an opportunity for young players in Punjab to take their first step toward realizing their dreams. Through BBFS and EnJogo, we provide training and a platform for athletes to develop their game and potentially represent India at the highest level.”

Organized by BBFS and powered by EnJogo, India’s first full-stack sports learning platform, this initiative represents a significant step in building a stronger football ecosystem in India.

The trial in Hyderabad is a significant opportunity for youth across the region to demonstrate their potential and be part of a program that could lead them to professional success and a future in the Indian National Team.