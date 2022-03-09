Bhargavi Pappuri owner of artNweaves

Bhargavi had always wanted to have her own manufacturing setup, and she did just that seven years ago. She was into the IT recruitment business earlier, but there were a lot of third-party dependencies.

So she ventured into her own manufacturing of quality products. Today, artNweaves is a brand that is manufacturing and shipping products across the country.

With a certification course in soap making from khadi college, Hyderabad, Bhargavi also went on to obtain the licence from the Ayush Department for multiple products.