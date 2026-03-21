Bhatti’s mega push: Rs 23K cr for farmers, thrust on rural economy

In a bold move to strengthen the state’s rural economy, Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Viramarka presented a significant budget allocation of Rs 23,179 crore for agriculture and farmers’ welfare, along with Rs 1,529 crore for animal husbandry and fisheries. This comprehensive plan is designed to modernise farming practices, expand livestock and fisheries production, and bolster Telangana’s leadership in agri-based growth.

Viramarka reaffirmed that farmers are the government's foremost priority, emphasising their role in feeding the nation. Telangana has already emerged as a leader in agricultural yields, standing first in the country. The state’s agricultural success is also reflected in the recent export of rice to the Philippines, boosting demand and ensuring better support prices for farmers.

A major highlight of the budget was the introduction of the RARE (Rural Agri Region Economy) initiative, which aims to transform areas beyond the Regional Ring Road into hubs for food processing, value-based agriculture, and eco-tourism. This ambitious project is designed to ensure balanced regional development while creating new economic opportunities for rural communities.

The Rythu Bharosa scheme, a cornerstone of farmer welfare, continues to receive strong support with investment assistance of Rs 6,000 per acre per season, amounting to Rs 12,000 annually for two crops. In addition, farmers will benefit from an incentive of Rs 500 per quintal for fine variety paddy, potentially earning an extra Rs 25,000 annually based on an average yield of 25 quintals per acre. This will significantly enhance the financial stability of Telangana’s farmers.

In terms of agricultural output, the state is performing exceptionally well. In 2024-25, Telangana cultivated 284.16 lakh metric tonnes of paddy across 1.27 crore acres. Additionally, the state exported 22,750 metric tonnes of rice to the Philippines, further boosting global demand for Telangana’s produce and ensuring better support prices for local farmers.

Horticulture is also receiving priority, with 13 lakh acres dedicated to crops like mango, custard apple, chilli, turmeric, and orange. Oil palm cultivation has expanded to 2.9 lakh acres, involving nearly 80,000 farmers, and the state plans to add 68,000 more acres.

To increase sustainability and productivity, the government is promoting micro-irrigation methods, which will be implemented on 2.34 lakh acres, enhancing water-use efficiency and crop yields.

Animal husbandry is another pillar of Telangana’s rural economy. The state achieved the 3rd position nationally in egg production, with 1,935 crore eggs, and 5th position in meat production, producing 11.58 lakh tonnes in 2024-25.

The sector contributed Rs 1,03,525 crore to the state’s GSDP in 2025-26, underscoring its growing importance in Telangana’s economic landscape.

The fisheries sector also showed impressive growth, contributing Rs 7,763 crore to the GSDP. To further support this sector, the government is constructing a wholesale fish market at Koheda at a cost of Rs 47 crore. This market will serve as a major hub for fish trade, providing a platform to enhance incomes for Telangana’s fisherfolk.

Viramarka concluded that the government’s focus on agriculture and animal husbandry aims not only to support farmers but also to modernize these sectors, making them globally competitive. By integrating food processing, eco-tourism, and advanced irrigation techniques, Telangana is positioning itself as a leader in agricultural innovation. The state’s vision is clear: agriculture and livestock are not just traditional livelihoods but key engines of growth, ensuring a prosperous and sustainable future for farmers and rural communities alike.