Big response to maiden stadium run navy in Vizag

Visakhapatnam As part of high adrenaline activity, the Eastern Naval Command conducted the maiden stadium run for armed forces personnel and their dependents here which commenced at 6 pm on Friday and concluded at 6 am on Saturday.



The race was conducted under 12 hours, 6 hours individual run, and 12 hours relay categories which evoked an enthusiastic response from the participants. The event saw participation of 239 runners including 41 women in various categories who covered a total distance of 7,365 kms.

The event was aimed at promoting the spirit of healthy living amongst naval personnel in a post-COVID scenario and to enhance competitive sport amongst naval personnel by encouraging mass participation in a high endurance event.

The winners of the 12 hours solo run were Lieutenant Commander Amit and Lieutenant Anjani Pandey in the men's and women's categories respectively. Rear Admiral Sandeep Pradhan, CSO (P&A), HQENC gave away prizes to the winners.