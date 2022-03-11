Bikano, eyeing Southern region, opens plant in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bikano, India's snack and packaged food manufacturing company has inaugurated their newest plant in Hyderabad. After their huge success in the north of India, Bikano has long-term plans of market expansion in the south and are kicking them off with this new plant. Their immediate focus is going to be to make forays into the entire Telangana market and gradually Bikano will take steps to target the other southern states as well.

Manish Aggarwal, Director, Bikano, Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd says: "We understand that Southern Region is a huge market potential for Bikano, and we have been meaning to step into it for a while. With this new plant at Hyderabad, we are creating a lasting production and supply footprint in the south that we can keep building on."

After doing Research & analysis of the Southern Market, we have decided to step in with Namkeen & Sweets Category. Along with our ongoing products, we are also launching few products that will specially cater to the southern taste palette, he added.