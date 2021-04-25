Bitdefender’s cloud solution to track cyber attack threats 

Hyderabad: BD Soft, exclusive country partner to Bitdefender, a leading global cybersecurity company protecting over 500 million systems worldwide, has launched a new cloud-based dedicated Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) solution, for enterprise customers and managed service providers (MSPs) to improve the ability to detect and eradicate cyberattack threats.

The new EDR package is resource-light and fully cloud-delivered for easy deployment and management and runs alongside third-party prevention technologies. Unique in the EDR space, it combines endpoint telemetry and human risk analytics with the advanced threat detection capabilities.

The detection capabilities enable quick visibility into vulnerable systems on premises or in cloud environments, and offer one-click actions to mitigate risks including quarantining files, blocking IP addresses and killing processes.

"Businesses and MSPs struggle to keep pace with an onslaught of attacks as cybercriminals work diligently to capitalise on the industry's shift to less secure remote work environments for the foreseeable future," said Zakir Hussain, CEO, BD Software Distribution.

"The new Bitdefender EDR package delivers best-in-class attack visibility and effective response, backed by threat intelligence from Bitdefender Labs, to help organisations navigate these riskier, uncertain times and protect their most valuable assets." he further adds.

Bitdefender EDR is designed to increase resilience against cyberattacks by making detection more accurate with increased visibility into what's happening at the endpoint.