Blending Heritage with Modern Elegance: How Sri Jagdamba Pearls Is Redefining Jewellery for Today’s Consumer

Sri Jagdamba Pearls, a legacy jewellery house with origins dating back to 1924, has witnessed the evolution of India’s jewellery preferences across generations.In this interview, Avanish Agarwal, Managing Partner of Sri Jagdamba Pearls shares insights into changing consumer behaviour, emerging trends, and how the brand continues to stay relevant in a rapidly evolving market.

How have consumer preferences shifted over the years?

With a legacy dating back to 1924, we have seen a clear shift from heavy traditional jewellery to lightweight, contemporary designs. We’ve responded by blending classic craftsmanship with modern aesthetics.

Our omnichannel presence allows us to serve customers across India and overseas. We are also actively engaging Millennials and Gen Z through trend-led designs, including modern clasps and male-centric pearl jewellery.

What jewellery trends are most visible today?

The market is moving toward wearable luxury, sustainability, and versatile designs. Younger consumers prefer functional, everyday jewellery instead of locker-bound pieces. We are seeing growing demand for baroque pearls with organic shapes, and workwear jewellery crafted with South Sea pearls is becoming popular among younger buyers.

What is driving demand for lightweight jewellery?

The sharp rise in gold prices is a key factor. Heavy jewellery is becoming less accessible, while lightweight pieces allow customers to invest in gold in smaller quantities.

Demand for 14K jewellery over 18K or 22K has risen as it costs 20–30% less. Lightweight jewellery sales have grown by 30% in three years, and nearly 70% of shoppers now prioritise comfort over bulky designs. This reflects a shift from locker jewellery to wearable fashion.

What questions do customers ask before buying pearls today?

Customers are more informed and ask about authenticity, sourcing, exchange policies, and guarantees. They want to know whether pearls are real, cultured, or imitation.

We were the first in India to introduce a Pearl Exchange Programme with added value on old jewellery purchased from us, allowing customers to upgrade their pieces.

How has social media influenced jewellery buying?

Social media now plays a major role in discovery and decision-making. Post-2025, buying is driven by social commerce, influencer storytelling, and visual content rather than only store visits.

User-generated content builds trust, as customers actively share their jewellery experiences online.

What is the key USP of Sri Jagdamba Pearls today?

Our strongest USP is our century-old heritage of trust combined with certified, ethically sourced pearls and expert craftsmanship.

We modernise this legacy through contemporary collections like Ira and Ella 925 Sterling Silver, value-added services such as lifetime exchange programmes, bespoke options, and sustainable lab-grown diamond offerings under Aurah.

How has the brand maintained trust across generations?

We combine our century-old legacy with a customer-centric approach. We have expanded omnichannel operations beyond Hyderabad, maintained transparency in grading and pricing, and offered free customisation.

We have served over five lakh unique customers across India and overseas. In 2025, we launched India’s first Pearl Exchange Programme and introduced the Aurah lab-grown diamond collection to meet evolving preferences.

How can buyers ensure they are purchasing authentic pearls?

Consumers should prioritise transparency and trusted brands. Quick checks like the drill-hole test, rubbing test, or tooth test can help, but certification is most important.

Customers today also look for recognised pearl varieties such as Akoya, Freshwater, Tahitian, and South Sea pearls.

How are buyers choosing between bridal and minimal jewellery today?

Buyers are blending tradition with modern minimalism. Heavy gold and Polki remain popular for ceremonies, but pearls, diamond chokers, and modular designs are preferred for receptions and post-wedding wear. Pearls offer a quiet luxury aesthetic with comfort and reusability. We also offer customised jewellery based on personal concepts, making each piece unique.