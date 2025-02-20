Blockbuster Alert: Powerhouse Ranveer Singh the first-ever ‘Brand Superstar’ for Škoda Auto India

Soon after introducing its first-ever sub-4-metre SUV, the Kylaq, Škoda Auto India has achieved another milestone – announcing Powerhouse Ranveer Singh as its first-ever ‘Brand Superstar’. The association is marked with signature, Škoda styled, people-driven campaigns, fuelled by Ranveer Singh for Škoda Auto India’s fans and customers.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Škoda Auto India, speaking on the association shares, “When the Kylaq was premiered, I promised that, ‘Picture abhi baaki hai’. As we celebrate 25 years in India, we have committed to driving into a new era here, which goes beyond launching world-class products. It revolves around revamping every aspect of the business, including the way we engage with our customers and fans. Around the world, and more so in India, cars and movies generate emotions that are unparalleled, and bring people together. And so for the first time in our history in India, I am proud to announce Ranveer Singh as the first-ever ‘Brand Superstar’ for Škoda Auto India. Being a powerhouse of talent and energy, on and off-screen, Ranveer‘s persona strongly reflects our passion and ethos. This announcement comes at a time when we are celebrating 130 years of global excellence. There is a lot more this partnership is going to bring for our products, our network and our customers, as we look to strengthen our position as the most important market for Škoda outside Europe.”

The first blockbuster by Škoda Auto India featuring the brand superstar premieres soon in which Ranveer Singh will star alongside the Kylaq. This is followed by a brand-centric film planned at the end of March, through which fans and customers will have an opportunity to meet Ranveer Singh and the management of Škoda Auto India later in the year.

Ranveer Singh, the first-ever brand superstar for Škoda Auto India, says, “I am thrilled to be Škoda Auto India’s first-ever brand superstar. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to excellence, and I look forward to contributing to the growth of Škoda Auto in India. Škoda Auto has a diverse and exciting product portfolio that caters to both automotive enthusiasts and a wider customer base in India’s growing market. With a strong legacy and an iconic range of products, the brand continues to set high standards in the automotive industry.”

When Superstar meets Superstar

The association between Škoda Auto India and Ranveer Singh is an organic and natural fit where his energy, vivacious presence and dynamic personality perfectly mirrors Škoda Auto India’s fun-to-drive and entertaining cars. Yet, they are both safe, bankable and the best at their craft forming a perfect resonance. For Škoda Auto India, this partnership is another step towards getting closer to customers, with signature, Škoda styled, people-centric campaigns.

Driving Future Growth

The association between Škoda Auto India and Ranveer Singh is in line with the company’s growth strategy planned for this dynamic automotive market. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, Škoda Auto India demonstrated its evolving global and Indian portfolio of ICE and EV vehicles. The brand showcased cars like the Elroq and Enyaq EV, the Kodiaq luxury 4x4, the high performance Octavia vRS and the Superb luxury sedan from its global portfolio along with the MY 2025 Kushaq and the all-new Kylaq. Soon after, Škoda Auto India began deliveries of the Kylaq. And driving this New Era further is this latest partnership with Bollywood’s powerhouse Ranveer Singh.

India is the most important market for Škoda Auto outside Europe and the company plans to sell 100,000 cars annually by 2026. All the models showcased at Bharat Mobility Expo focused on delivering innovation along with European design and performance for the ever-important Indian market. The technology and design from these products are going to be the key to the further expansion of the brand in India, and the endeavour to attract newer customers in the Škoda Auto India family. The brand will also increase its reach from the current 277 sales and service touchpoints, and targets 350 touchpoints by the end of 2025. Along with all the measures on driving the business results, the first-ever brand superstar in the form of Ranveer Singh will go a long way in delivering the new era that Škoda Auto has planned in India.