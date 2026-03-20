Bloodbath on D street: Stock market crash erases Rs 12L cr investors’ wealth!

Mumbai: Indian equity investors lost about Rs 12 lakh crore on Thursday after a massive crash in the markets. Both Sensex and Nifty have plunged 3.3% since Wednesday's close, rattled by a sharp sell-off as rising crude prices due to the Middle East war dampened investor sentiment after an uptick for three consecutive days. The Brent crude shot off to $100 per barrel as Iran struck key energy facilities in the Gulf.

Weak global trends also weighed on markets, as foreign fund outflow continued unabated. The 30-share Sensex crashed about 2,496 points to settle at 74,207 points, while the 50-stock Nifty tanked 775 points to 23,002, just above the 23,000-psychological benchmark. The crash wiped out Rs 12 lakh crore from the total valuation of the companies listed on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), declining from Rs 439 lakh crore (Wednesday) to Rs 427 lakh crore.