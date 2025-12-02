Bollywood Actress Sunny Leone Inaugurates Hiyya Chrono Jail Mandi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone inaugurated the Hiyya Chrono Jail Mandi at Metro Pillar No. 1743, towards Hitech City main Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad. Its Asia’s first theatrical dining space, the Mandi restaurant offers guests a unique and immersive jail-themed ambience.

Sunny Leone praised the food and the city during the launch. “This is one of the tastiest mandi dishes I’ve ever tried. I always love coming to Hyderabad, and Hiyya Jail -themed restaurant mandi is truly impressive with its delicious food and vibrant theme,” she said.

Speaking to the media, Gautamy Chowdhary said that Hiyya brings Hyderabad’s best thematic experience to the middle class and has quickly become the city’s newest Instagrammable spot. She added that the brand is also offering franchises, and interested individuals can contact 9126966666 for details.

The event created a buzz as fans gathered in large numbers to catch a glimpse of Sunny Leone, who greeted them warmly, adding to the excitement at the venue