Bookings for daily flights from Darbhanga to start by Sept-end: Hardeep Singh Puri

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri today said the bookings for daily flights will start by end of September 2020 from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. After reviewing the groundwork of Darbhanga airport in Bihar, the Minister informed that flight operations will begin in the first week of November, before the festival of Chhath Puja. He further said that this is a boon for 22 districts of North Bihar.

Mr Puri in a tweet today said, "Bookings will start by end September for daily flights from Darbhanga to Delhi, Mumbai & Bengaluru. Flight Operations will begin in the first week of November, before the auspicious festival of Chhath Puja. This a boon for 22 districts of North Bihar."

The Minister reviewed the progress and construction status of the Darbhanga airport. Expressing satisfaction over the progress of airport work, Mr Puri said that the work is almost complete. He added that arrival and departure halls, check-in facility and conveyor belt have already been installed and remaining work will be completed before October end.



In the second tweet, the minister said, "Greetings to my sisters & brothers of Mithila Bhumi! Happy to be in Darbhanga to review the progress & construction status of the Airport with MP Sh @gopaljeebjp, Madhubani MP Sh Ashok Yadav, Secy @MoCA_GoI, Chairman @AAI_Official & other officials."

After reviewing the status of Deoghar airport in Jharkhand, Mr Puri said that the work at the airport is at an advanced stage and will be completed on schedule. He had extensive discussions with Member of Parliament Nishikant Dubey. Mr Puri said that the airport would be operationalized very soon. He added that the government would be taking some key decisions in this regard by next week.







