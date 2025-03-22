BREITLING’S 140TH-ANNIVERSARY VINTAGE WATCH EXHIBITION IS COMING TO A BOUTIQUE NEAR YOU

Founded in 1884, Breitling has been at the forefront of watchmaking innovation for 140 years. Its legacy is one of firsts: Breitling invented the modern chronograph, equipped the first pilot’s watch with a circular slide rule, sent the first Swiss wristwatch into space, and sent the first dive chronograph underwater. It co developed the first automatic chronograph movement, put the first international emergency beacon in a watch, was the first to make its movements 100% COSC certified, and today is still breaking ground with innovations like the first traceable watch and an array of manufacture movements designed and assembled at the Breitling Chronometrie.

Breitling is celebrating this legacy throughout its anniversary year with the tagline “140 Years of Firsts.” And now, a new exhibition offers a chance to see these trailblazing pieces firsthand.

Time Capsule: The Breitling Heritage Exhibition will make 55 stops at selected Breitling boutiques across four continents: North America, Europe, Oceania, and Asia (including the Middle East). This travelling showcase brings together the most significant watches from Breitling’s past, highlighting those that played a pioneering role in watchmaking history and aligning them with their modern-day counterparts.

“We’ve launched Time Capsule to honor our heritage and celebrate our breakthroughs,” said Georges Kern, CEO of Breitling. “Each exhibition is a captivating journey that connects our heritage with the present, allowing guests to witness the evolution and lasting spirit of our brand.”

“The Breitling Time Capsule Exhibition is a tribute to heritage, innovation, and precision. As a proud retail partner, we are delighted to bring this exclusive experience to Breitling Boutique, Hyderabad, offering Collectors and Watch Lovers an opportunity to explore Breitling’s most iconic timepieces and witness their exceptional craftsmanship up close.” says Neeraj Totla, Director, Kamal Watch Company.

Key date in Hyderabad: Breitling Boutique, Hyderabad – 20th March to 25th March, 2025

KEY HIGHLIGHTS OF THE EXHIBITION

• Gaston Breitling’s mono-pusher (1915): This pioneering design was the first to separate the chronograph functions from the crown, marking a significant innovation.

• Willy Breitling’s Populaires (1937): Inspired by the Kodak Brownie camera, this line made chronographs accessible to a wider audience by mass-producing them at an approachable price.

• Cocktail watches (1940s): Breitling’s elaborate women’s cocktail watches, handcrafted in gold and gemstones, showcase the brand’s historic craftsmanship and inspire its modern women’s lines.

• The first smartwatch (1942): Breitling’s Chronomat, originally meaning “Chronograph for Mathematicians,” was the first watch equipped with a circular slide rule. It acted as an analog calculator, setting the stage for future innovations like the Navitimer.

• The Navitimer (1952): This revolutionary pilot’s watch developed in 1952 featured a circular slide rule that turned it into the world’s first wrist-worn flight computer. Adopted by the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA), the Navitimer became an iconic timepiece for aviators and style icons alike.

• The Cosmonaute (1962): A Navitimer with a 24-hour display, requested by astronaut Scott Carpenter to distinguish day from night in space. It became the first Swiss wristwatch in space, leading to its popular appeal back on Earth.

• The Chrono-Matic (1969): The result of a top-secret consortium with Heuer Leonidas, Hamilton Buren, and Dubois-Depraz, this movement was the first to market that combined a chronograph with an automatic caliber.

• The Emergency (1995): This was the first watch to contain a miniature international distress beacon, which helps locate and rescue people in danger and potentially save their lives.

EXHIBITION EXPERIENCE

Time Capsule offers a walk-in experience open to all, showcased in vintage-inspired steamer- trunk displays tailored to each boutique. Guests can explore the watches and delve deeper into Breitling’s history by scanning qR codes for information about each timepiece.

